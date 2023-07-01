Ohtani is the best, but who is No. 2?

As a rare two-way player, excelling in Major League Baseball as both a pitcher and a hitter, Shohei Ohtani has shattered expectations and established himself as one of the most exciting players in recent memory -- and the best baseball player in the world. But that raises a question: Who is No. 2?

How can we determine possible candidates? While not perfect, we can use the weighted average of wins above replacement from FanGraphs -- a comprehensive measure of both offensive and defensive skills, as well as factors such as playing time and position -- for the past three seasons, including this one. Because the 2023 regular season isn't over, we will use each player's expected wins above replacement total per FanGraphs' projections. Then, we will look forward using weighted wins above replacement projections for 2024 and 2025 to see which players could start to separate themselves from the pack. The weights count the present more heavily, to identify the best players now without discounting the recent past or overvaluing the future. (For our purposes, 2023 was given a weight of three, 2022 and 2024 had a weight of two, and 2021 and 2025 had a weight of one.)

Weighting wins above replacement provides a broader perspective on a player's performance and accounts for sustained excellence over a reasonable period. This approach acknowledges that consistent high-level performance is a strong indicator of a player's overall value and impact. Future projections take into account various factors, such as age, injury history and player development. This also allows for a forward-looking evaluation that considers a player's ability to maintain his performance and continue to shine.

It's worth noting this is just one way to evaluate baseball players, and this exercise isn't meant to close the debate as much as it is to start it. Alternate methods could consider OPS, weighted on-base average, weighted runs created or countless other metrics.

All numbers are as of June 29.

1. AARON JUDGE, YANKEES

Wins above replacement: 6.98

Judge earned the American League's MVP award last season after recording a major league-leading 62 home runs and 131 RBI. He smashed 19 home runs in 49 games this year, with a similar ratio of home runs to plate appearances as 2022, before tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3. If not for games missed diminishing his projections this season, the gap between him and Ohtani (8.32 weighted wins above replacement) would not be so large.

2. JUAN SOTO, PADRES

Wins above replacement: 5.96

The 24-year-old is batting .268 with a .913 OPS. His 14 home runs have helped him create runs at a rate 53 percent higher than average after accounting for league and park effects. That's rare for his age. Since 2006, when MLB adopted a leaguewide drug-testing policy, only Mike Trout (170 wRC+ in 2016), Giancarlo Stanton (161 wRC+ in 2014), Alex Bregman (157 wRC+ in 2018), and Anthony Rizzo (155 wRC+ in 2014) created more runs relative to the league than Soto in an age-24 season. Trout won the MVP award in 2016, and Stanton was runner-up in 2014. Bregman was fifth in MVP voting in 2018, while Rizzo finished in the top 10 in 2014.

3. JOSE RAMIREZ, GUARDIANS

Wins above replacement: 5.93

Ramirez has 13 home runs this season, one a grand slam that won a fan a new car, with 21 doubles in 76 games, a pace that tracks closely to last season, when he hit a league-leading 44 doubles in 157 games. The 30-year-old's eye at the plate also appears to be getting better. His called strike rate declined each year for the past three years, from 31% to 27%, while his in-play hit rate improved from 41% to 45%.

4. MOOKIE BETTS, DODGERS

Wins above replacement: 5.37

It's been a down year for Betts, but not an unproductive one. The 30-year-old outfielder has a weighted on-base average similar to last season (.377 compared with .373 in 2022), with a walk rate improvement from 8.6% to 12.7%. His barrel rate, the rate at which a player hits the ball with an optimal combination of exit velocity and launch angle for optimal performance, is at 27% this season, per TruMedia, higher than either of the past two years.

5. RONALD ACUNA JR., BRAVES

Wins above replacement: 5.28

If there is a player on this list sure to generate a response, it is Acuna. He's batting .331 with 19 home runs and 36 stolen bases, becoming a real threat to be the fifth player to join the 40-40 club and first since Alfonso Soriano in 2006. So why is he so low on this list? Availability. He played 82 games in 2021, when Atlanta won the World Series, and 119 games in 2022. We could, of course, adjust the weights, but then we risk undervaluing (or overvaluing) the past and perhaps elevating other players in the process.

Still just 25, his future is bright and he should be a major force in MLB for many years to come.