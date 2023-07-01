Sections
One killed in shooting; man detained

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:26 a.m.


One man was in custody for questioning Friday after Pulaski County deputies responded to a shooting that left one man dead, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the report just before 5 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 5500 block of Jacksonville Conway Road, according to a tweet from the agency.

A male victim, who authorities had yet to publicly name Friday afternoon, was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The homeowner, who authorities also declined to name Friday afternoon, was arrested on other charges and had yet to be charged in the homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said Friday.

The killing is the second investigated by Pulaski County deputies so far in 2023.


