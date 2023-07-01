PREP SOFTBALL: Osnes drawn from retirement, named new Springdale Har-Ber coach

Randy Osnes said he's spent the past two years "playing a whole lot of golf and pickleball" since he chose to retire and capped a 25-year career as Farmington's softball coach.

His retirement days have been put on hold for now. Springdale Har-Ber announced Friday it had hired the 58-year-old as its new softball coach, and Osnes -- who officially begins his new duties today -- is more than ready to get started again.

"Let me tell you, everybody there that I talked to and met with over the past week have been tremendous people," Osnes said. "And I can't wait to get the opportunity to meet the team and meet the parents of the kids that are going to play softball for us this year.

"I just feel renewed. I'm very excited to get to meet with these kids."

Osnes brings tremendous credentials to the Lady Wildcats. During his 25 years at Farmington, Osnes guided the Lady Cardinals to three state championships, six state runner-up finishes and 21 conference titles.

"His expertise and knowledge of the game will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and achievement of our student-athletes," Springdale Schools Athletic Director Keith Fimple said in a release. "Not only does coach Osnes possess a deep understanding of the technical aspects of softball, but will also prioritize fostering a positive team culture, emphasizing sportsmanship, and promoting academic excellence."

The key to bringing Osnes out of retirement was something Fimple had said during a conversation with Osnes earlier this week.

"He said something that nobody else said in the last two years," Osnes said. "He said 'I don't think you're done coaching,' and he was right. It just took that kind of nudge to get me back in, and coach Fimple is good people. He's a great guy, and I've thoroughly enjoyed talking to him over this week."

"I'm going to tell you -- I've thoroughly missed the kids. I've missed the competitiveness of playing against some of these folks that are such great coaches around here. I've missed the practices and missed seeing the kids progress throughout the season."

Osnes replaces Candi Bailey, who led Har-Ber to a 15-6 record overall and a 13-3 mark in 6A-West Conference play this spring. The Lady Wildcats finished tied with Rogers for second place in the league and reached the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament before they dropped a 3-2 decision to eventual state champion Bryant.

Har-Ber had only two seniors on its roster and will return one of its top players in rising junior Anniston Reith. She hit .426 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI, and she had a 14-4 pitching record with a 1.67 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 138 innings in the circle.

"We've got a lot of expectations," said Osnes, who has scheduled a July 10 meeting with his new team. "My number one job is teaching them everything I know about softball and trying to improve daily and let's exceed where they were last year."



