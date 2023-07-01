Refusal of gays is free speech, court says

WASHINGTON -- In a defeat for gay rights, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled on Friday that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. One of the court's liberal justices wrote in a dissent that the decision's effect is to "mark gays and lesbians for second-class status" and that the ruling opens the door to other discrimination.

The court ruled 6-3 for designer Lorie Smith, stating that she can refuse to design websites for same-sex weddings despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. The court said forcing her to create the websites would violate her free speech rights under the Constitution's First Amendment.





The decision suggests that artists, photographers, videographers and writers are among those who can refuse to offer what the court called expressive services if doing so would run contrary to their beliefs. But that's different from other businesses not engaged in speech and therefore not covered by the First Amendment, such as restaurants and hotels.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court's six conservative justices that the First Amendment "envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands." Gorsuch said the court has long held that "the opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties and part of what keeps our Republic strong."

In the latest decision, Gorsuch said a ruling against Smith would allow the government "to force all manner of artists, speechwriters, and others whose services involve speech to speak what they do not believe on pain of penalty."

For example, a gay website designer could be forced to design websites for an organization that advocates against same-sex marriage, he wrote. "Countless other creative professionals, too, could be forced to choose between remaining silent, producing speech that violates their beliefs, or speaking their minds and incurring sanctions for doing so."

The court's dissenting liberal justices led by Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the decision will allow a range of businesses to discriminate.

"Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class," Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sotomayor, who read a summary of her dissent in court to underscore her disagreement, said that the decision's logic "cannot be limited to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity." A website designer could refuse to create a wedding website for an interracial couple, a stationer could refuse to sell a birth announcement for a disabled couple, and a large retail store could limit its portrait services to "traditional" families, she wrote.

President Joe Biden said in a statement the ruling was "disappointing," adding that it "weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations -- including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women."

Sotomayor referenced the court's history with the issue of gay rights in her dissent, writing: "The LGBT rights movement has made historic strides, and I am proud of the role this Court has recently played in that history. Today, however, we are taking steps backward."

"Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people. ... the immediate, symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status," she wrote at another point.

Smith, who owns a Colorado design business called 303 Creative, does not currently create wedding websites. She has said that she wants to but that her Christian faith would prevent her from creating websites celebrating same-sex marriages. And that's where she ran into conflict with state law.

A Colorado law forbids discrimination against gay people by businesses open to the public as well as statements announcing such discrimination. Smith, who has not begun the wedding business or posted the proposed statement for fear of running afoul of the law, sued to challenge it, saying it violated her rights to free speech and the free exercise of religion.





Businesses that violate the law can be fined, among other things. Smith argued that applying the law to her violates her First Amendment rights, and the Supreme Court agreed.

Lower courts have generally sided with gay and lesbian couples who were refused service by bakeries, florists and others, ruling that potential customers are entitled to equal treatment, at least in parts of the country with laws forbidding discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The owners of businesses challenging those laws have argued that the government should not force them to choose between the requirements of their faiths and their livelihoods. Their opponents say that businesses open to the public must provide equal treatment to potential customers.

The case is 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, 21-476.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press and by Adam Liptak and Abbie VanSickle of The New York Times.

Shara Smith, left, chief executive officer of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, hugs Rev. Dr. Jenny Whitcher after a news conference, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver, about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows a Colorado Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites to refuse to work with same sex couples. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Nadine Bridges, left, executive director of One Colorado, hugs Mardi Moore after a news conference Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver, about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows a Colorado Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites to refuse to work with same sex couples. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7, 2022, in the southwest part of Littleton, Colo. The Supreme Courts conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday, June 30, 2023, for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

