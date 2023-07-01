Report cites U.S. errors in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The State Department failed to do enough planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, according to a Biden administration review of the department's performance during the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies.

The review repeatedly blames the administrations of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for their efforts before and after the August 2021 departure of U.S. forces from Kabul. The U.S. evacuated an estimated 124,000 Afghans from the country.

Republicans have in turn accused Biden of not taking responsibility for intelligence failures leading up to the Taliban's seizure of the country and for the scenes of chaos at Kabul's airport, where 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans died in a suicide bombing.

Biden was defiant when asked Friday if he would admit that the U.S. made mistakes before and during its withdrawal.

"Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaida would not be there," Biden said. "I said we'd get help from the Taliban. ... I was right."

The U.S. in July 2022 killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike at his Kabul home, part of what the Biden administration calls an "over-the-horizon" capacity to target the group after the withdrawal. But a United Nations monitoring team reported in May that al-Qaida considers Afghanistan "a safe haven" and the Taliban had not met previous commitments on counterterrorism.

"Al-Qaida maintains a low profile, focusing on using the country as an ideological and logistical hub to mobilize and recruit new fighters while covertly rebuilding its external operations capability," the monitors said in their report.

According to Friday's report, a State Department task force helped bring out nearly 2,000 Afghan citizens in July and early August 2021, weeks before the Aug. 31, 2021, deadline the U.S. set for withdrawal. They were eligible for processing under a special U.S. visa program for Afghans.

But the State Department "failed to establish a broader task force as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated," the report says.

As the military planned for an evacuation of American civilians and Afghan allies, "it was unclear who in the Department had the lead," it states.

The State Department has taken lessons from the failures of Afghanistan into account when evacuating people before and during the subsequent war in Ukraine and as a crisis developed in Sudan, according to a senior State Department official who briefed reporters Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a letter to employees that the review was "vital to building a stronger Department that is better prepared to respond to future challenges and to fulfill our missions around the world."

The Biden administration released sections of the State Department report, though it withheld most of the report from public release. The Pentagon's report is still classified as secret.

Officials declined to say why they released the report just before a holiday weekend.

Rep. Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on the administration to release the full report.

"This is another blatant attempt to hide the Biden administration's culpability in the chaotic and deadly evacuation from Afghanistan," McCaul, R-Texas, said in a statement.