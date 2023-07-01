Sanders vows not to erase chalk drawing of cross at the entrance of the governor’s mansion

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded Friday to a complaint sent to the Republican governor about a chalk drawing of a cross on the entrance of the Governor's Mansion, vowing she will not erase it.

Responding to a letter from Americans United for Separation of Church and State, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group, Sanders said, "I will not now or ever hide that I am a Christian, save by Christ."

"In Arkansas, we stand up to bullying liberals," Sanders wrote in a letter Friday responding to the group. "We won't let you power-wash our kids' chalk drawings off our front steps. We won't let you tear down Christmas decorations and stomp our tradition into the dirt. We don't live our lives in fear of strongly worded letters coming down from Washington."

Americans United for Separation of Church and State wrote a letter to Sanders dated June 28 about a post from the governor's official Facebook account that included a photo of a chalk drawing of a white cross and a multicolored stained glass church window.

Sanders said in the tweet that the drawing was made by her children with a caption that read, "New artwork to welcome people into the Governor's mansion! So proud of how hard the kids worked and how well their masterpiece turned out!"

In its letter, Americans United for Separation of Church and State said the drawing is contrary to the First Amendment, which bars the government from "respecting an establishment of religion."

"As a government building, the Governor's Mansion exists to welcome guests regardless of faith or belief," the letter read. "Promotion of one religion over others through a religious display at an entrance to the Mansion sends the impermissible message that those who do not share the favored faith are unwelcome and will be treated differently."

The letter said Sanders is "free to display and create religious images and art in private areas of your residence," but a cross drawing at the front entrance of the Governor's Mansion "sends a message that the Governor's office -- and by extension, the state of Arkansas -- favors one religion over others."

In her response Friday Sanders said "All people, of all faiths, are welcome in our state," and that "All Arkansans are welcome in the Governor's Mansion."