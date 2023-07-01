Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sheriff’s office official retires after 32 years

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:13 a.m.
Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office, speaks during a news conference at the scene of a fatal plane crash near the 3M plant in Little Rock in this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 file photo. The man in the background is unidentified. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The public information officer for the Pulaski County sheriff's office retired Friday after more than 30 years with the agency, authorities said.

Lt. Cody Burk announced his retirement in an email Friday shortly after noon.

Burk had worked for the sheriff's office about 32 years, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said, and decided to retire now because of details of the benefits structure rather than wait several more years.

A message left on Burk's work phone was not returned Friday afternoon.

Print Headline: Sheriff’s office official retires after 32 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT