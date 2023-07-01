Sheriff’s office official retires after 32 years

The public information officer for the Pulaski County sheriff's office retired Friday after more than 30 years with the agency, authorities said.

Lt. Cody Burk announced his retirement in an email Friday shortly after noon.

Burk had worked for the sheriff's office about 32 years, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said, and decided to retire now because of details of the benefits structure rather than wait several more years.

A message left on Burk's work phone was not returned Friday afternoon.