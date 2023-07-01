Siloam Springs board OKs removing administrator job posting from websites

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Board of Directors voted June 20 to remove the city administrator position from employment websites.

Human Resources Director Misty McGlothlin asked the board whether they want to leave the city administrator position open now that the screening committee has selected its top four candidates to submit to the city board.

"We are still getting a few applications trickling in," McGlothlin said. "We do have some people saying, 'Well, we were going to apply, but now we're not going to.' So I don't really know."

Director Lesa Rissler recommended closing the position because the top four candidates have been announced. Director David Allen said the opposite.

"I don't think you should close a position until you've hired someone," Allen said.

Director Betsy Blair said if the directors vote to keep the position open, then the city should stop paying for advertising. McGlothlin confirmed that the city directors still wanted to keep accepting applications for the position but not advertising the position anymore.

The directors agreed, and McGlothlin said she had the direction she needed.

In other business, city directors:

Approved purchasing a self-contained breathing apparatus for $414,506.

Approved a resolution regarding amending certain purchasing requirements for utility inventory.

Approved a resolution concerning a surface transportation block grant program from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for improvements East Kenwood Street.

Approved a resolution regarding an intersection improvement application from the Arkansas Department of Transportation for the intersection at U.S. 412 and Arkansas 16.

Approved a resolution concerning a surface transportation block grant from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission for improvements to the intersection at U.S. 412 and Arkansas 16.

Approved a resolution regarding an Arkansas Outdoor Recreation grant for City Lake.

Approved an architectural services contract with Matthias J Pearson Architect PLLC in the amount of $165,000 for architectural plans for Fire Station 1.

Approved an ordinance annexing 10 acres at 2603 S. Lincoln St.

Rejected an ordinance to annex 40.40 acres of the 3100 block of North Mount Olive Street and the 700 block of West Pittfield Street.

Placed an ordinance concerning the vacation of utility easements for 224 and 302 S. College St. on its second reading.

Approved an ordinance waiving competitive bidding and selecting Moss Insurance Group for the city's property insurance. The directors also approved an emergency clause so the ordinance can take effect immediately.

Approved a resolution regarding a significant development permit for the 1800 block to 1900 block of Azlin Place.

Approved a resolution concerning a significant development permit for 1901 Azlin Place.

Tabled a resolution concerning a preliminary plat development permit for 3095 N. Mount Olive St. until the Aug. 1 board meeting.