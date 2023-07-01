Social media fuel more rioting in France





PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and blamed social media for fueling rioting that has spread dramatically across France following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.

In the face of a growing crisis that hundreds of arrests and large police deployments have failed to quell, Macron held off on declaring a state of emergency. Instead, his government ratcheted up its law enforcement response.

Beefed-up police forces were boosted by another 5,000 officers for Friday night, increasing the number to 45,000 overall, the interior minister said. Some were called back from vacation.

The minister, Gerald Darmanin, said police made 917 arrests Thursday alone and noted their young age -- 17 on average. He said more than 300 police officers and firefighters have been injured

Darmanin also ordered a nationwide nighttime shutdown of all public buses and trams, which were among the targets of three consecutive nights of urban unrest.

Singling out Snapchat and TikTok, Macron said the platforms were being used to organize unrest and serving as conduits for copycat violence.





Macron said his government would work with technology companies to establish procedures for "the removal of the most sensitive content." He did not specify the content he had in mind but said, "I expect a spirit of responsibility from these platforms."

Snapchat spokesperson Rachel Racusen said the company has increased its moderation since Tuesday to detect and act on content related to the rioting in France.

"Violence has devastating consequences, and we have zero tolerance for content that promotes or incites hatred or violent behavior on any part of Snapchat," Racusen said.

The police shooting of the 17-year-old, who has only been identified by his first name, Nahel, was captured on video.

Since a police officer shot and killed the teenager Tuesday in the northwestern Paris suburb of Nanterre, rioters have erected barricades, lit fires and shot fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades.

Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said officers tried to pull Nahel over because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane. He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped and then got stuck in traffic.

The police officer accused of shooting Nahel was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude that the officer's use of his weapon wasn't legally justified. Preliminary charges mean investigating magistrates strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate more before sending a case to trial.

The officer said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car as Nahel attempted to flee, according to the prosecutor.

France's national police agency said many of the people detained were from the Paris region. There were riots in dozens of towns and cities across France, and the unrest extended as far as Belgium's capital, Brussels, where about a dozen people were detained and several fires were brought under control.





Despite repeated government appeals for calm and stiffer policing, there were even brazen attacks during daylight hours Friday.

Along with ordering buses and trams to stop running at 9 p.m., Darmanin also ordered bans on the sale and carrying of powerful fireworks, and banned sales of canisters of gasoline, acids, and other chemicals and flammable liquids.

Nahel's burial is scheduled for today, according to Nanterre Mayor Patrick Jarry.

