Soroka receives boost from Atlanta’s 6 home runs

ATLANTA -- Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth consecutive game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

"It's very fun to watch," Soroka said. "It's the best offense I've ever seen."

Ronald Acuna Jr., Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also went deep to give the Braves 153 home runs, by far the most in the majors. They hit 61 in June to set an NL record for a single month, eclipsing the 57 that the Los Angeles Dodgers established in August 2020.

"It's a pretty stout lineup, and guys are having good at-bats," Olson said. "When you have that kind of depth, you're going to have good results."

Soroka (1-1) took the mound in a home game for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first of two times. It marked his first game in front of fans at Truist Park since 2019, the year he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA, earned an All-Star nod and finished sixth in the Cy Young Award voting.

Miami's Luis Arraez, the majors' leading hitter, went 1 for 4, and his batting average dipped two points to .390.

Atlanta broke the game open with a five-run first inning. Acuna singled and scored from first on Riley's double to right-center, followed by Olson's 434-foot, opposite-field blast to left-center. Olson tops the NL with 28 home runs, 10 in the first inning to lead the majors, and 67 RBIs.

Rosario went deep with his 14th long ball, a two-run shot that made it 5-0. The Braves' 81 first-inning runs lead the majors. Riley's 15th home run and Murphy's sacrifice fly put Atlanta up 7-3 in the third.

Olson hit his second home run, another two-run shot, in the four-run fifth as the Braves led 11-3. He has five multi-homer games this year and 17 in his career. Olson, who tripled in the third, added an RBI single in the sixth. Murphy followed with a 459-foot blast, a two-run shot, that made it 14-3.

"Up until this past month, we just really hadn't clicked all together," Riley said. "I think we're doing that right now, and it's fun."

GIANTS 5, METS 4 Patrick Bailey hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to help San Francisco beat reeling New York.

NATIONALS 2, PHILLIES 1 Stone Garrett hit a two-run home run and Josiah Gray (6-6) forced two pop-ups and struck out a batter that left the potential go-ahead run stranded in the pivotal sixth inning as Washington snapped Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 7 Carlos Santana hit his first career walk-off home run, a two-run shot to cap a three-run ninth inning that rallied Pittsburgh over Milwaukee and for its fourth consecutive win.

REDS 7, PADRES 5 (11) Spencer Steer hit a game-winning two-run home run in the 11th inning and Cincinnati overcame Alexis Diaz's first blown save of the season to beat San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3 Mauricio Dubon lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and Houston opened its series against AL West-leading Texas with a win.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0 Jarren Duran hit a two-run home run, James Paxton (4-1) and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and Boston snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak by beating Toronto.

TWINS 8, ORIOLES 1 Joey Gallo, Max Kepler and Byron Buxton homered to help Minnesota break out of its offensive funk, and Pablo Lopez allowed three hits in six innings for the Twins in a rout of Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 10, GUARDIANS 1 Justin Steele (9-2) tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third consecutive start as Chicago snapped a four-game skid and spoiled the return of Cleveland Manager Terry Francona.

DODGERS 9, ROYALS 3 Mookie Betts homered twice off big league debutant Alec Marsh, finishing 4 for 4 with 2 walks and 4 RBI as Los Angeles beat Kansas City.

ROCKIES 8, TIGERS 5 Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run home run and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games in Colorado's win over Detroit.