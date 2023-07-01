Special needs considered for park in Pea Ridge





PEA RIDGE -- The mother of children with special needs spoke to city officials June 20 during a public hearing at the beginning of the City Council meeting.

"I'm a local business owner and a mother of 8-year-old autistic twin boys," Erin Quijada-Perez said. "Both of my boys have sensory input needs, communication needs, mobility needs and safety needs. Each time we look for a park to visit, usually outside of the Pea Ridge city limits, it is my job to search for a park that supports their needs and makes my time there as easy and as enjoyable as possible.

"My current desire for the Pea Ridge City Park is for a sensory playground on a soft foundation that is on a flat surface, swings for special needs individuals who don't or aren't able to use traditional swings, a communication board for individuals who need accessible forms of communication in order to communicate their needs and wants while at the park. I also believe a few more bridges would bridge the gap [the ravine] from sidewalk to sidewalk."

She said when she visits parks in other cities, she purchases snacks there and that would bring more revenue into the city if the park was upgraded.

Council member Nadine Telgemeier asked about what would make her parenting easier at the park. Quijada-Perez expressed concern about a gate at the back of the park as well as concerns about the hills saying special needs children do not "always catch themselves" when they fall.

"My favorite place is the splash pad," she said, praising that it is smaller, gated and controlled.

"We have two different types and styles of playgrounds," Mayor Nathan See said, referring to two diagrams on display. "Those are the two we're trying for."

He said the playgrounds being considered have sensory factors and have sign language, braille and other communication options.

He said he also plans to apply for another grant to purchase a "Ninja course" for older children.

The city is applying for a $250,000 grant to purchase the all-inclusive playground on the city property on North Curtis Avenue just west of the post office.

See said he had received more than 600 responses to the Mail Chimp survey "indicating a high level of people interested in walking trails, an all-inclusive playground and tennis courts."

Cassie Elliott, president of Visionary Milestones Inc., told the council she plans to seek more public input as part of the requirements to apply for the grant. She said she went to the high school before school was out and spoke to the students.

"This is a 50/50 matching grant for up to $250,000, and it's not just cash for the city's part," she said. The grant application is due in August.



