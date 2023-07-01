State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Williamson named Minnesota assistant

Former University of Arkansas basketball star Corliss Williamson is returning to the NBA as an assistant coach.

Williamson, 49, was hired as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. He last coached in the league during the 2018-19 season as an assistant for the Phoenix Suns.

He also had stints with the Sacramento Kings from 2013-16 and Orlando Magic from 2016-18.

"Corliss is a fantastic addition to our staff," Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch said in a statement. "He brings a wealth of experience, both in the NBA and on the collegiate level. He will make a significant impact in a variety of areas on the team. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to our Timberwolves family."

Williamson's move back to the NBA coincides with the high school graduation of his son Creed, who will be a freshman basketball player at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock next season. Williamson helped coach his son's team at Little Rock Christian.

Williamson spent 12 years in the NBA as a player from 1995-2007. As a member of the Detroit Pistons, Williamson won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2002 and the NBA championship in 2004.

He retired after a two-year stint with the Kings -- the team that drafted him 13th overall in 1995 -- and began his coaching career later that year as an assistant at Arkansas Baptist College. Williamson went 6-12 as Arkansas Baptist's head coach in 2009-10, then spent three seasons as head coach at the University of Central Arkansas, where he had a 26-62 record from 2010-13.

Williamson was twice named All-American and SEC basketball player of the year during his three-year career with the Razorbacks from 1992-95. He was named the most outstanding player of the 1994 Final Four after he scored 23 points during the Razorbacks' 76-72 victory over Duke in the NCAA championship game. He helped lead Arkansas to a national runner-up finish the following season.

-- Matt Jones

SOFTBALL

Gasso named Razorbacks' assistant

DJ Gasso has been hired as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas, the school announced Friday.

Gasso has spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Utah. He is the son of Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso, who has coached the Sooners to seven national championships.

"My family and I are thrilled to be part of the Razorback family," Gasso said in a news release. "Coach [Courtney] Deifel and her staff have been so welcoming, and I cannot wait to get started with this team."

The Utes claimed their first Pac-12 Tournament championship in 2023 and made a run to the Women's College World Series. It was Utah's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Gasso will be Arkansas' primary hitting coach, according to the release. The Utes were tied for fifth in NCAA Division I with a .327 team batting average this season.

Gasso's hiring comes in wake of the resignation of Yolanda McRae, who was the Razorbacks' primary hitting coach since 2016. Her letter of resignation was submitted June 20.

Gasso joins Matt Meuchel as assistant coaches on Deifel's staff.

-- Ethan Westerman