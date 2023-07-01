Trump praises Moms for Liberty

PHILADELPHIA -- Former President Donald Trump praised Moms for Liberty, a group that fiercely opposes instruction related to race and gender identity in the nation's classrooms and has been labeled "extremist," as "joyful warriors" as he headlined its annual conference Friday.

The 2-year-old group, which was founded in Florida in 2021, has quickly become a force in conservative politics as an advocate for "parental rights." But it has also been accused of preaching hate, with the Southern Poverty Law Center recently labeling it an "extremist" group for allegedly harassing community members, advancing anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation and fighting to scrub diverse and inclusive material from lesson plans.

The conference, being held at a downtown Philadelphia hotel, has nonetheless drawn leading Republican presidential candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running second to Trump and kicked off the gathering by casting 2024 as the year that parents "finally fight back."

DeSantis praised the group for "coming under attack by the left," saying it was "a sign that we are winning this fight."

"I think what we've seen across this country in recent years has awakened the most powerful political force in the country: Mama bears. And they're ready to roll," he said, predicting moms would be "the key political force for this 2024 cycle."

"2024 is going to be the year when the parents across the country finally fight back," he said.

Trump, too, accused the "radical left" of "slandering Moms for Liberty as a so-called hate group."

"But Moms for Liberty is no hate group," he said. "You're the best thing that's ever happened to America.."

The group has transformed from three Florida moms opposing covid-19 mandates in 2021 to claiming 285 chapters across 45 states. Along the way, it has found a close ally in DeSantis, who was presented with a "liberty sword" at the group's first meeting last year and has signed multiple bills that Moms for Liberty supported.

Beyond remarks from the candidates and other speakers, the summit will feature strategy sessions on such topics as "protecting kids from gender ideology" and "comprehensive sex education: sex ed or sexualization."

Summit attendees said they liked what they were hearing so far.

Outside, roughly 100 parent activists and LGBTQ+ advocates gathered to protest, citing the Southern Poverty Law Center's designation of the group as an "anti-government extremist" organization.

Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution told The Associated Press that "because fostering understanding within a democratic society is so central to our mission, rejecting visitors on the basis of ideology would in fact be antithetical to our purpose."

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, another GOP candidate who appeared Friday, railed against transgender women athletes competing on women's sports teams -- an issue she called "one of the biggest women's issues of our time."

"They are literally trying to erase all the progress we have made in all of this time," she said. "We have to fight for our girls."

Haley in her speech acknowledged the protesters, saying she "appreciates that" as an expression of free speech.

Though Moms for Liberty says it is nonpartisan, it has largely drawn conservative support.

While the group's status as a 501(c)4 nonprofit means it doesn't have to disclose its funders, its public donors include conservative powerhouses such as the Heritage Foundation and the Leadership Institute, a national political training organization.

Patriot Mobile, a far-right Christian cellphone company paying to sponsor Trump's remarks at the conference, has a political action committee that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in an effort to take charge of Texas school boards.

Mom for Liberty's Florida-based PAC also has received a $50,000 donation from Julie Fancelli, a Republican donor who helped fund Trump's Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, according to House Jan. 6 committee findings. Fancelli didn't respond to a request for comment.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running in the Democratic presidential primary, had been scheduled to speak at the group's summit.

Kennedy said during a town hall with NewsNation that he "made a mistake by accepting that invitation" and that once he learned of Moms for Liberty's positions on LGBTQ+ issues, he "declined to go."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Riccardi and David R. Martin of The Associated Press.