Two arrested on charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Rogers

Mark Martinez-Shriber, 28, of 703 N. 12th Place in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Martinez-Shriber was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Fletcher Groseclos, 28, of 12974 W. Tanyard Hollow Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Groseclos was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.