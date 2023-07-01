Two scholarships given in honor of officer

Nearly three years since Pine Bluff Police Det. Kevin D. Collins was gunned down in a shootout, a scholarship bearing his name honored its first two recipients.

Devin Bohannon and Jermani Franklin each received a $1,000-per-semester scholarship named after Collins during a ceremony Thursday at New Life Church at Jefferson Square. Collins was a security guard at the church and then served in other capacities before he was slain at the Econo Lodge Motel at the intersection of North Blake Street and Martha Mitchell Expressway on Oct. 5, 2020.

Overcome with emotion talking about Collins, Mayor Shirley Washington said she hopes the takeaway from her words is to have an officer who aspires to be as well-respected as Collins was.

"I think he'd be so proud of that," Washington said, adding Collins would drive for her in her early years as mayor. "Kevin Collins was one of a kind. He was a Pine Bluff hero. When he passed away, I think everybody in Pine Bluff actually knew him or had been touched by his life, one way or another.

"I can remember when Kevin started driving for me, I mentioned church because I'm a church person, so Kevin said to me, 'I don't go to church. I don't do church.' But then, when he started working at this church, he started telling me that this church is different."

Washington then told New Life Pastor Matt Mosler he started inviting other officers to the church.

"To see that, from the ashes of this sorrow, we see this opportunity arise out of that where we're able to help two students every year get a college scholarship and help them achieve their dreams, it's just an incredibly exciting moment for us to know that, out of that pain, we can bring about a promise like this," Mosler said. "It's really exciting."

The scholarship awards are funded from a $50,000 donation the church made on behalf of Collins' family to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The University of Arkansas Foundation matched the donation, and the fund goes to students pursuing criminal justice or a related field.

"We formed a committee and we put in all the nuts and bolts into the scholarship," Collins' mother, Dornetta "Donna" Hobbs, said. "They had to write an essay, and then the university had a committee that looked at the scholarship applications and chose these people from there."

Bohannon is a senior at UAPB and said he will probably apply for the Pine Bluff Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service.

"I just want to try something different," the Pine Bluff High School graduate said. "I'm the type of guy I like authority and power, so I want to get up there and make a name for myself."

Franklin is a freshman at UAPB who recently graduated from Little Rock Hall STEAM Magnet High School.

"I always knew from a young age I wanted to do something in the criminal field," she said. "At first I was thinking about a lawyer, but I don't know what happened there. I always wanted to help people and make a difference in the community."