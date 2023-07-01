Unidentified body found in area of search for missing man

Pulaski County deputies on Friday discovered a body near Hensley in the same area where they were searching for a missing man earlier in the day, but it was too early to tell who the deceased person was, authorities said.

The body, found near Hensley Road, was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said Friday night. She was not able to provide any further information in the ongoing investigation.

Deputies had been searching for a man reported missing near 5000 Hensley Road shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, a tweet from the sheriff's office stated. Knox was not able to identify the missing man on Friday night.