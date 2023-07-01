Westrock Coffee plans Conway expansion, 600 jobs

Westrock Coffee Co. will become one of Conway's largest employers, with about 850 workers and an investment of more than $700 million, when it completes expansion of coffee production at its Faulkner County plant over the next five years.

The Little Rock coffee and tea producer announced Friday a continuation of its expansion in Conway with another $300 million investment that will create 600 new jobs over the next five years. The company raised $75 million from equity investors to support the buildout.

Westrock will expand operations across the board at the Conway facility, including investments in product development, production, packaging and distribution. Westrock said salaries would average about $70,000 annually. The average annual salary in Arkansas is about $56,200 for all workers, state officials said.

"We could not be more excited to headquarter our state-of-the-art extracts and ready-to-drink (RTD) facility in Conway and Central Arkansas," Scott T. Ford, chief executive officer and co-founder, said Friday in announcing the expansion. "By expanding our jobs and packaging facility, we are strengthening our foundation for growth and reinforcing our dedication to delivering quality beverage solutions."

Growth includes increasing production of extracts and ready-to-drink products, which "remains our top strategic priority and key enabler of future growth," Ford said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined company executives and state and local officials for the announcement at Westrock's Conway plant.

"Today's announcement further establishes Westrock Coffee as a worldwide leader and powerhouse within the food and beverage industry," she said in a statement. "Westrock Coffee is another Arkansas-based success story, creating new, high-paying jobs in Conway that will benefit this thriving community and the state as a whole for decades to come."

Conway will be the "center of Westrock's global supply chain," Sanders said at Friday's event. "This is huge news for Conway. It's huge news for our state and huge news for Arkansas' place in the global economy."

Westrock announced its first Conway expansion in December 2021 with the purchase of a 524,000-square-foot facility for product development, production and distribution of its coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink products. The original announcement highlighted 250 new jobs and an initial $100 million investment.

The company is installing advanced-manufacturing equipment, including robotics, specifically designed to efficiently produce and package a wide range of beverages such as canned or bottled cold brew coffees, lattes, assorted teas, and juice-based products as well as single-serve coffee cups. The facility includes a product-development lab and certified pilot plant approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, enabling Westrock to create, test and produce new beverage offerings.

"Westrock Coffee is another example of bold entrepreneurship finding success in Arkansas," said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. "Arkansas is a welcoming and supportive environment for businesses like Westrock Coffee to thrive and grow, and we're proud to see this major expansion happen in Conway."

Westrock was founded by Conway native Joe Ford and his son Scott, both of whom were chief executive officers of Alltel Corp. before the communications provider was sold to Verizon for $28 billion in 2007.

Local officials clearly are pleased with Westrock's growth. "Healthy cities attract people and companies," Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said. "In 2022, Conway was Arkansas's fastest growing city. Today's announcement makes Conway one of the state's fastest job creators. We look forward to growing together with Westrock Coffee."

Also Friday, Westrock said two investors, both with ties to the National Football League, are pumping $75 million into the company to help bankroll the Conway growth.

The $50 million investment by HF Capital of Knoxville, Tenn. -- the investment arm of Cleveland Browns and Pilot gas and convenience stores owner Jim Haslam -- is on top of $78 million the firm invested to take Westrock public in April 2022.

"Our agreement to make this additional investment further validates our belief in Westrock Coffee's strategy to capitalize on the strong demand for extracts and RTD as a growing consumer category, and on the ability of the Westrock Coffee team to deliver on that strategy," Andrew Seamons, chief investment officer at HF Capital, said Friday in announcing the capital infusion.

The other new capital investor, Herbert Hunt of Dallas, is an El Dorado native who made his multibillion-dollar fortune in the oil fields and is related to the family that owns the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt is investing $25 million in Westrock.

Those two investors are purchasing 7.5 million common shares at $10 per share. Westrock shares closed Friday at $10.87, down from $13.47 at the beginning of the year.

In addition, the coffee and tea producer gained financing flexibility by expanding its existing $400 million credit agreement through April 25.

Westrock Coffee has offices in 10 countries and sources coffee and tea from 35 countries.