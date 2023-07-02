Alma residents to vote yay or nay on 1% city sales tax renewal in Aug. 8 election

ALMA -- Residents will decide in August whether or not to continue paying an existing 1% city sales and use tax.

Alma will have a special election Aug. 8 to answer this question, according to the city's website. Residents will be able to weigh in on six proposed bond issues to finance improvements to various aspects of the city, which would be paid for with money generated from the sales tax.

Mayor Jim Fincher said the City Council approved calling for the special election May 25. Voters approved the current 1% sales tax in August 2014, which is due to sunset Oct. 1.

Fincher said municipalities can't pay for things such as better roads and fire and police protection, as well as additional entertainment, through normal operations. They have to resort to either issuing bonds or applying for grant money.

Fincher argued all six bond issues passing is important because it will help Alma take advantage of the opportunities to grow after the Department of Transportation completes an extension of Interstate 49 between Alma and Barling in Sebastian County.

"We don't know when it's coming, but we do believe it is coming, and we can't wait to have infrastructure and increased police and fire protection and everything," Fincher said.

The Interstate 49 project will build 13.6 miles of interstate from Arkansas 22 in Barling to the interchange of Interstate 40 and Interstate 49 at Alma, including a new bridge over the Arkansas River. This will finish a connection from Fort Smith north to Canada by way of Interstate 49 and Interstate 29 and to Duluth, Minn., and the Great Lakes by way of Interstate 49 and Interstate 35. The new road will meet up with a four-lane section of U.S. 71 around Greenwood.

The project is expected to be carried out in multiple phases over the next "several years," according to an Oct. 10 Department of Transportation news release. The department held a groundbreaking for the project in Barling on Oct. 13.

Bryan Huff, president of the Alma Area Chamber of Commerce board, likewise said the Aug. 8 special election comes at a "critical juncture" for Alma with the Interstate 49 project. He declined to comment further on the election Friday.

Fincher said residents will vote on each of the proposed bond issues -- which all entail the renewal of the 1% sales tax -- separately. Not as many bonds will be issued if only some of the proposals are approved, meaning the city will be able to pay them off sooner. However, this will also mean the improvements listed in the bond issues that don't pass won't be funded.

The ordinance the City Council approved in May lists the bond issues as follows:

$4.3 million for new or improvements to streets and roads, and any sidewalks, lighting and utility adjustments and curb, gutter or drainage improvements related thereto.

$565,000 for new or improvements to parks and recreational facilities and any necessary equipment and parking, drainage, lighting and utility improvements therefor.

$4 million for equipment, apparatus and new, or improvements to facilities for the city's Fire Department, including any necessary parking and utility improvements therefor.

$4.5 million for equipment, apparatus and new, or improvements to existing, facilities for the city's Police Department, including any necessary land acquisition and parking and utility improvements therefor.

$1.95 million for improvements to the city's water system.

$1.75 million for improvements to the city's sewer system.

If the voters approve all six bond issues, the continued sales tax will sunset in 10-12 years from the date the bonds are issued, according to Fincher.

Fincher said the 1% sales tax generated more than $1.4 million in net revenue for city operations in 2022. Among the improvements Alma was able to finance since voters approved the tax in 2014 were a new fire station, major street improvements and an approximately $2 million downtown streetscape project.

Ed Thicksten, a long-time Alma resident, president of Thicksten Enterprises in Alma and former state representative, believes residents got "their money's worth" out of the current sales tax. He similarly cited several street projects, upgrades to the city Fire Department and work that had been done downtown as examples.

"The downtown was radically changed with basically a type of urban renewal project, if you would," Thicksten said Friday. "Still a lot of work to do down there with some of the old buildings, but the streetscape and parking lots and all that are finished and look very, very good. It's 100% better than it was."

Thicksten said he hopes residents will approve a continuation of the sales tax.

Since the May City Council meeting, Alma has promoted the upcoming special election with fliers and by posting about it online, according to Fincher. The city will also speak with the Alma Area Chamber of Commerce and the local rotary club on the matter while City Council members continue to explain the sales tax to their constituents.

The city held a public information meeting about proposed improvement projects that would be funded by the renewed sales tax at the Alma Community Center June 22 at 6 p.m., according to the city's website. However, Fincher noted the meeting wasn't "well-attended," estimating five people were there who weren't paid city employees.

Another meeting is scheduled for noon July 20 at the community building.

"We've just got to inform them, but we can't inform them if they don't want to listen," Fincher said. "I don't know if I didn't do a good enough job of getting the word out. I thought we did. Maybe it was a bad time, but we'll just keep plugging along for sure."

Early voting for the special election will take place at the Alma Community Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1-4, as well as Aug. 7, according to the Crawford County Election Commission website. Election Day voting will take place 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the same place Aug. 8.

Alex Partlow (left), with Alma Farm Supply, assists Connie Malone of Crawford County on Friday. Alma residents will be able to vote during a special election Aug. 8 on whether or not to continue a 1% city sales tax. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

