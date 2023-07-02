Amy Harrison named principal at Springdale’s Don Tyson School of Innovation





SPRINGDALE -- Amy Harrison is the new principal of the Tyson School of Innovation.

District Superintendent Jared Cleveland said Harrison is a phenomenal young administrator and will lead the school to new heights, according to a news release from the School District on Friday.

Harrison started her new duties Saturday.

"I am grateful to Dr. Cleveland, the district administration team and the Springdale Public School Board for allowing me the opportunity to see students on our campus and throughout the extended Springdale School District Family thrive and succeed," Harrison said in the release.

Harrison served as assistant principal at the Tyson School of Innovation for the past six years. Before that, she was the virtual coordinator at the school, taught business classes and was the response to intervention coordinator at Central Junior High School, according to the release.

"She has tremendous experience and is prepared to elevate her skills and leadership in her new role as principal," Cleveland said in the release.

Harrison succeeds Kelly Boortz, who took a position outside the School District, the release states. Boortz had been principal for four years.

Harrison earned a bachelor's degree in business education from the University of Arkansas in 2012 and a master's degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2017, according to the release.

She and her husband, Marty, are lifelong residents of Springdale and have two children who attend Shaw Elementary School, according to the release.

Tyson School of Innovation had an enrollment of 2,116 students as of last fall, according to state data.



