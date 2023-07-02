Arkansas legislative leaders push for underground walkway between state Capitol, Multi-Agency Complex

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston wants to install new air handling system equipment for the north half of the state Capitol, and Arkansas legislative leaders want to place an underground secured walkway between the state Capitol and the Multi-Agency Complex immediately west of it.

If the multimillion-dollar projects are done together, there is a potential cost savings of between $500,000 and $1 million on the two projects, according to a spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office.

Approval for the two projects would be required by the end of the third quarter at the end of September in order to complete both projects by the start of the 2025 regular session in January 2025, said Mat Pitsch, governmental affairs director for the secretary of state's office.

Jaime