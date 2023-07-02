ASC announces July events lineup

There's something for everyone at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in July where events include a concert, an oil painting workshop and the musical "Rock of Ages."

Live@5 featuring Platinum Hitz -- July 7

Patrons are invited to get into the swing with R&B and jazz band Platinum Hitz from 5-7 p.m. July 7 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center.

Admission is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests must be 21 or older. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and snacks are available thanks to Live@5 sponsor, MK Distributors.

ASC's Live@5 concert series is home to live jazz, blues, and rock'n'roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: String Art -- July 8

Patrons are invited to join ASC for Second Saturday Family FunDay: String Art, from 1-3 p.m. July 8, at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St. This event is for all ages.

"Learn to pull string with acrylic paint and yarn to make amazing pictures," according to a news release.

ASC's Second Saturday FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. Family FunDay is always free and is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

ART WORKS Presents: Comedic Relief -- July 14, 2023

The community is invited to a night of laughter from 6-8 p.m. July 14 at ART WORKS Presents: Comedic Relief. Happening at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., this improv event will be hosted by May Gayden. The session is open to all of those who enjoy a good laugh. Attendees ages 16 and up can show off their comedic stylings through an open-mic forum, and enjoy two sets by Gayden.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase for patrons over the age of 21. nonalcoholic drinks and snacks will also be available. Admission is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Oil Painting for Beginners, with Brenda Lawrence -- July 15

ASC will host an oil-painting workshop for beginners with Brenda Lawrence from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 15 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

"Lawrence will guide participants through the process of using oil paints to create beautiful works. The workshop will cover the basics of oil paint, including paint application, color blending, shading, and highlighting," according to the release.

A certified Bob Ross instructor, she teaches landscapes, seascapes and florals in Arkansas.

The cost is $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials. The event is for ages 18 and older. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. To register, visit asc701.org/class/oil-painting-for-beginners or call (870) 536-3375.

Yoga in The Loft, with FloEssence -- July 15

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is July 15. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/class/yoga-in-the-loft-july-2023 or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. They should wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Angela White Smith, Realtor -- eXp Realty.

Opening Reception: Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition -- July 20

ASC will host a free, public opening reception for its 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition from 5-7 p.m. July 20 with remarks and awards at 6 p.m.

"This prestigious exhibition continues to provide an opportunity for established and up-and-coming artists in the mid-South to gain recognition and earn prizes," according to the release.

Juror Rachel Trusty selected 35 works for the exhibition and will award best in show, first place, second place and three merit awards. Trusty is an artist, educator, and curator. She holds a Ph.D. and a Master of Arts degree in women, gender and sexuality studies from the University of Kansas, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Lesley College in Boston.

The exhibition will remain on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery at ASC's main building through Oct 14. Gallery admission is always free. The exhibition is supported in part by the Arts & Science Center Endowment Fund and the Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund. The reception is sponsored by ASC volunteer group Art Krewe and MK Distributors. For details, visit asc701.org/rosenzweig.

Screen Printing with Stencils -- July 18, July 20

ASC will host a screen printing workshop with artist-in-residence Dustyn Bork from 5:30-7 p.m. July 18 and July 20 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Participants will explore cost-effective printing methods and techniques that they can use at home. They will learn how to cut and print stencils to create multiple prints.

This workshop is for all ages and costs $35 for ASC members and $45 for nonmembers. Ages 17 and younger can receive a full scholarship with an application at bit.ly/ASC-scholarship-2023. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org. This workshop is supported by a grant from Synergy Forum Inc.

Ceramics, with Jennifer Solano -- July 22, 29, Aug. 5

Beginner and experienced clay enthusiasts are invited to a ceramics workshop with Jennifer Solano at The ARTSpace on Main. The workshop will run from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, July 22, July 29 and Aug. 5.

Students will learn the basics of working with stoneware clay and will create their own pieces using a pottery wheel.

The cost is $160 for ASC members and $180 for nonmembers. The event is for ages 18 and older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

"Color, Cut, Construct": Color Theory and Collage -- July 25, July 27

ASC will host a collage workshop with artist-in-residence Dustyn Bork from 5:30-7 p.m. July 25, and July 27, at The ARTSpace on Main.

Participants will examine color principles and theories in a hands-on introductory lecture. They will explore color phenomena with free-form and abstracted painting with acrylic on paper. They will then cut up those paintings and paste them into new colorful spatial forms.

This workshop is for ages 16 and older and costs $35 for ASC members and $45 for nonmembers. Ages 17 and younger can receive a full scholarship with an application at bit.ly/ASC-scholarship-2023. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org. This workshop is supported by a grant from Synergy Forum Inc.

ASC Presents: "Rock of Ages" -- July 28-30

ASC will present the musical "Rock of Ages" at 7:30 p.m. July 28-29, and 2 p.m. July 30 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main facility.

This tribute to classic rock was written by Chris D'Arienzo and arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp. ASC's production is directed by the award-winning duo Lindsey Collins and Joel Anderson, with musical direction by Bethany Gere and choreography by Heather Sweat Bankhead.

Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase, visit asc701.org/theater/rock-of-ages or call (870) 536-3375.

With music from bands such as Styx, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, "Rock of Ages" is set in Hollywood at the end of the 1980s.

"When a development company comes to town with plans to turn the Sunset Strip into another capitalist strip mall, it's up to a group of wannabe rockers to save the day -- and the music. The electric score features favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads," according to the release. Songs include "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again," "Don't Stop Believin'" and more.

This production includes mature themes, innuendo, and adult situations and language. For more information, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.