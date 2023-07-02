ASU head names Nesbitt interim dean of college

Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields has named Nikesha Nesbitt the interim dean of University College.

University College focuses on efforts to help students be academically successful by offering academic advising, academic skills instruction and learning support services.

Nesbitt was associate dean of University College and the program director for nontraditional studies. She also was associate director of undergraduate studies.

She joined A-State first as a graduate assistant in English in 2006, then as full-time instructor in the Department of English and Philosophy in 2008. She moved into the Department of Integrative Studies in 2014, and has also served as a First-Year Experience instructor.

Nesbitt, a summa cum laude graduate in English from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, has a master's degree in English and an educational specialist degree and Ed.D. in educational leadership, both from A-State.