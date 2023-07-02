ASU Museum picks director

Elisabeth Engel has been named interim director for the Arkansas State University Museum, interim Provost Len Frey announced last week.

Engel, the curator of collections for the A-State Museum, had been managing day-to-day operations following Marti Allen's retirement in January 2022.

Engel became part of the A-State Museum in April 2015 after nearly 10 years as director of collections and exhibits at the Waukesha County Museum in Waukesha, Wis. She began her museum career at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wis., where she was curator of artifacts.

She graduated from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., with a degree in history, and then earned a master's degree in historical administration from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.