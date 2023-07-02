Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Michael Don Wheeler, 12643 Amadee Road, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jereomy A. Morrow, 411 Wesley Way, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessica D. Morrow, 411 Wesley Way, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Amber Morrison, 1320 N. 10th St., Apt. 3, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
AUGUSTA Willie Hodges, 316 Magnolia St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rebecca Hodges, 316 Magnolia St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Judith Louise Pethes, 14 Tanyard Lane, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Patty Jo Reed, 1025 Downing St., June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Micah A. Woods, 218 Madrid Drive, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Denea Michelle Hardin, 1020 N. Shady Lane, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Rena M. Christman, 20016 Justus Loop, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Shannon Wade Westerman, 25 Overlook Cove, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Orlando Conway Jr., 1033 Leonard St., June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Bryce A. Bridges, 480 Holly St., June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alissa Woods, 480 Holly St., June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shalane Ryan Degraw, 310 Graystone Circle, June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Ava Kathryn Kronhofman, 45 Hiawatha Drive, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
CHERRY VALLEY Brooks Charles Lovrien, 510 County Road 232, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLARENDON Pamela Johnson, P.O. Box 165, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
COAL HILL Javier Brambila, 240 S. 11th St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amanda Marie Brambila, 240 S. 11th St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
COLT Kimberly Michelle Like, 508 Old Military Road, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Marlo Tresa Brandon, 4325 Denver Drive, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
April Morton-Jenkins, 643 Otto Road, June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Charles Dustin Long, 17 Anne Loop, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amber Kuykendall, 359 Watkins St., June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessika Gray, 3815 Donnell Ridge Road, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
COTTON PLANT Camille Y. Bovan, 520 Rush, June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
DOVER Wesley Pritchard, 849 Pine Hill Road, June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Jonathan Wayne Stewart, 1314 W. Eighth, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Roland John Hohnerlein Jr., 1259 Walnut Place, June 24, 2023, Chapter 7.
EUDORA Tondra Spencer, 119 W. Peebles St., June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
FAIRFIELD BAY Vickie Parks, 223 Sky King Drive, June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Regina Williams, 1291 N. Izard Lane, Apt. 204, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kristie Drummond, 367 Amethyst Court, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Skyler Renae Layrisson, 13 Old Greenwood Lane, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
FOUKE Koleman L. Mangum, 633 MC 23, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Jay David Gerins, 23199 Spider Creek Road, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Kari Gayle Bradford, 5 Tigers Eye St., June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
GURDON William Hunter, 1324 Ark. 53 South, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Heather Hunter, 1324 Ark. 53 South, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
HAGARVILLE Joy Ann Spivey, HC 63, Box 268DD, June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARRISBURG Joshua David Lee Stricklin, 8167 B, Azeala Lane, June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Matthew Watkins, 22307 N. Springlake Road, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Carlos Brewer, 402 W. Belding, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rachel Elisabeth Mosbacher, 203 Richwood Court, June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Erik Earl Mosbacher, 203 Richwood Court, June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Jerome Edward Bertrand, 36 Modesto Way, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Andrew G. Lapp-Snyder, 53 Sierra Drive, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Isabella B. Lapp-Snyder, 53 Sierra Drive, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOXIE William Rex Sellers, 402 Ward St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Dana D. Walker, 308 Stevenson St., June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Keyana Dixon, 983 Jamestown Circle, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Wileta Ingram, 1104 Towering Oaks Drive, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Daniel Lee Shelnutt, 607 Scotch Pine Drive, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michele Denise Polk, 108 S. Hunter Lane, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ashley Nicole Harris, 3839 Saddlecrest Drive, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Keviyonna Vantesha Kashay Vincent, 4408 Willow Ridge Drive, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
LAKE VILLAGE Oxbow Properties, LLC, 4589 Ark. 82, June 25, 2023, Chapter 11.
LAVACA Joshua Charles Adair, 3015 Cardinal Lane, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Jordan Norwood, 4114 W. 11th St., June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kawana Denae Battles, 308 Nebling Road, Apt. A, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Wendy F Norris, P.O. Box 15473, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kiuna Evans, 2211 Brown St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Constance Y. Hooks, 9216 Rick Road, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tashara M. Thomas, 1719 Nichols Road, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Angela Foy-Ezell, 3511 Boyd St., June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Deuntae Newman, 1502 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 298, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ashley Rudd-Cain, 7820 W. Cap Ave., Apt. 708, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Carmesha Dickerson, 6 Rosemoor Drive, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tiffany Allison, 2020 Hinson Loop Road, Apt. 201, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Zsanica D Ervin, 4704 Marlbrough St., June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Marcus Baker, 6 Woodthursh Pointe, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Andrea Young, 6904 Langston Lane, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Monika Johnson, 7 Trent Drive, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
James C. Burnside Sr., 40 Sheraton Drive, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Patrice Burnside, 40 Sheraton Drive, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Miranda J. Woodson, 1939 W. Colonel Glenn Road, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Larry M. Halcumb, 512 Rice St., June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bonnie R .Halcumb, 512 Rice St., June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Dalton James Spader, 164 Juanita Drive, June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
Samantha Spader, 164 Juanita Drive, June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONSDALE Brian Kessinger, 2101 Riverside Hills, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Teresa Kessinger, 2101 Riverside Hills, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
LOUANN Stephen M. Perrin, 309 S. Main, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Breanna L. Ollison, 1419 Maple St., June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Milton Parker Sr., 66 Lucia Lane, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Percy L. Snelling Jr., 400 Valencia, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Myeisha Bersheena Miller, 200 Millwood Drive, Apt. 616, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO James McCoy, 122 Cherry St., June 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Katahra Piggee, 5624 Pin Oak Lane, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rondelle Rivera, 6600 Rustic Lane, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Adell Wallace, 605 W. Scenic Drive, Apt. K12, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nerrissa Shelton, 7904 Marche Lateral Road, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gail Edwards, 10820 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 113, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jaylen Harris, 1801 E. 46th St., June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Serge Emmanuel Nganou, 10822 Mundo Road, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
David R. Brockinton, 5116 N. Locust St., June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Desirree C Gober, 3678 McCain Park Drive, Apt. A, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tajarae D.Z. Elliott, 21 Valerie Court, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Timothy Dickerson, 1460 Greene 632 Road, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brandon Alexander Stevens, 1305 William Hall Drive, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Carl A. Jones, 2913 S. Orlando, June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jimmie Jones, 622 N. Cypress St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sheila Rena Proctor, 2221 Bell St., June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessica McDowell, 3701 S. Main St., Apt. 10, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
PLEASANT PLAINS Heather Goetzman, 299 Wish Drive, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Joel Brent Wadkins Sr., 221 Britt Trail, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tracy Lynn Wadkins, 221 Britt Trail, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
POTTSVILLE Michael N. Horn, 2450 Hudson Road, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amy L. Horn, 2450 Hudson Road, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Kayla Cone, 460 Captain Stockton St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Christopher S. Crosby, 467 Rhoads Road, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Doris M. Crosby, 467 Rhoads Road, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROSIE Brenton Nathanial Henderson, 40 Robbins Road, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Tiara Rechelle Lambert, 1310 N. Main, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jaryd Burcham, 9 Jaki Lane, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Skye Burcham, 9 Jaki Lane, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Aaron M. Threet, 117 Abby Lane, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Korey Matthew Malloy, 9601 Robin Lane, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dwayne D. Johnson, 7360 W. Ridge Circle, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Linda Sue Fisher, 201 Teague Lane Apt. 1003, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
Billy Joel Fisher, 201 Teague Lane Apt. 1003, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Erica Long, P.O. Box 1479, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Steven Long, P.O. Box 1479, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Aaron Lowell Kemper, 1413 S. Morlan, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Renee Marie Kemper, 1413 S. Morlan, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Allen Samuel, 7275 Napa Valley Lane Apt. 105, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Samuel Vance King, 2205 Blueberry Lane, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
STAR CITY Christy Lynn Smith, 76 Kirkwood Road, June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Donald Stephen Moncrief, 23653 Ark. 425 South, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
STEPHENS Kathy Smith, 156 Ouachita 7, June 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Marvin Hawkins, 709 S Wood St, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
TAYLOR Gary Layne Council, 141 Lafayette 1701, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Cathy Pauline Council, 141 Lafayette 1701, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Justin McMurry, 2562 MC 62, June 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Greggory Allen Butler, 1280 Ark. 69, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
ULM Terri Holmes, 252 N. Main St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
Charles Holmes, 252 North Main St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Stephen Butler, 8 Weatherton Drive, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Angula Butler, 8 Weatherton Drive, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
WARD Tevin Devantea Abston, 16 Kelby Court, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Johnathan Adam Christian, 794 Butlerville Road, June 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
WARREN Janice Device Matthews, 114 Baker St., June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tamiko Yvonne Smith, 163 Ark. 189 Bypass, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Patrick Ray Smith, 163 Ark. 189 Bypass, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST FORK John M. Harvey, 14120 Low Gap Road, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jina S. Harvey, 14120 Low Gap Road, June 23, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Berkeley Delane Boston Sr., 1600 Colonial Drive, June 26, 2023, Chapter 11.
Sandra Denise Barrom, 316 W. Barton, June 28, 2023, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Clinesha M. Jones, 1401 Cottonwood St., Apt. 11A, June 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
BreeAnna Myeisha Madison, 10521 Princeton Pike, June 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sheritta Sanders, 131 Timber Lane, June 27, 2023, Chapter 13.