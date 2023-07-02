Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND by Elin Hilderbrand. After a tragedy, a popular food blogger brings friends from distinct times in her life to spend a weekend in Nantucket.

2. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

3. HAPPY PLACE by Emily Henry. A former couple pretend to be together for the sake of their friends during their annual getaway in Maine.

4. CROSS DOWN by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. John Sampson seeks justice after Alex Cross gets injured.

5. THE COVENANT OF WATER by Abraham Verghese. Three generations of a family living on South India's Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.

6. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

7. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

8. HELLO BEAUTIFUL by Ann Napolitano. In a homage to Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," a young man's dark past resurfaces as he gets to know the family of his college sweetheart.

9. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

10. IDENTITY by Nora Roberts. After her roommate is killed by a con artist, a former Army brat builds a new life at her mother's home in Vermont.

Nonfiction

1. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

2. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

3. PAGEBOY by Elliot Page. The Oscar-nominated star details discovering himself as a trans person and navigating abuse in Hollywood.

4. 1964 by Paul McCartney. A collection of photographs taken with a 35-millimeter camera during the rise of the Beatles from the end of 1963 through early 1964.

5. THE IN-BETWEEN by Hadley Vlahos. A hospice nurse shares some of her most impactful experiences and questions some of society's beliefs around end-of-life care.

6. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

7. THE BOOK OF CHARLIE by David Von Drehle. The Washington Post columnist shares stories and wisdom he learned from a neighbor who was more than a century old.

8. MY BEST FRIEND ANNE FRANK by Hannah Pick-Goslar with Dina Kraft. A memoir by the Holocaust survivor who was first referred to as Lies Goosens in Anne Frank's diary.

9. THE PUPPETEERS by Jason Chaffetz. The Fox News contributor and former congressman argues that liberals remain in power no matter who gets elected.

10. WHAT AN OWL KNOWS by Jennifer Ackerman. The author of "The Genius of Birds" explores new scientific discoveries about the brains and behavior of owls.

Paperback fiction

1. LOVE, THEORETICALLY by Ali Hazelwood.

2. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

3. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

4. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

4. BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times