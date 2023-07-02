BFF Q&A: Life changing film inspired documentary ‘Chasing Chasing Amy’

So many filmmakers get into their line of work because a film made an impact on their life, but in Sav Rodgers' case, one movie kept him going through his darkest days.

Rodgers is the director of the documentary "Chasing Chasing Amy," which debuted at Tribeca and was shown at this year's Bentonville Film Festival the week after. It explores how the 1997 feature film "Chasing Amy," starring Joey Lauren Adams and Ben Affleck, became such an important depiction of queer life at a time when no other films or media were doing anything like it.