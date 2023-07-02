Brand-new U.S. Marshals Museum opens this weekend in Fort Smith

"I have a quote I love and always go back to," says Leslie Higgins, chief programs officer for the brand-new U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. "'Ultimately, a museum's success will not be measured by the number of its visitors, but by the quality of their learning experiences.'

"Education has been an important part of this project since its inception, and it will continue to be a driving force behind almost everything we do."

The museum, 16 years in the making, opens its doors this weekend at 789 Riverfront Drive, along the Arkansas River. Inside its 18,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space, visitors can learn "the history of the U.S.