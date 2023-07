The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

3 Statehouse Plaza, commercial, Tes Production, 7:11 a.m. June 23, property valued at $3,500.

72204

3400 S. University Ave., commercial, Kings Vape & Tobacco Store, 1:55 a.m. June 23, property valued at $301.

4416 Asher Ave., residential, Willie Clark, 7:12 p.m. June 24, property valued at $6,400.

8004 W. 32nd St., residential, Andre Staggers, 2:38 a.m. June 27, property valued at $600.

6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Dorris Williams, 10:59 a.m. June 27, property valued at $325.

7618 Kanis Road, commercial, Teleworld Solutions, 12 p.m. June 27, property valued at $30.

72205

101 S. Battery St., residential, Mark Babbit, 9:09 a.m. June 23, property value unknown.

3825 W. Markham St., residential, Anthony Rucker, 9:51 p.m. June 26, property value unknown.

72206

2001 S. State St., residential, Casey Heffington, 10:09 a.m. June 26, property valued at $1,151.

72207

5900 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Mark Polevoy, 9 a.m. June 23, property valued at $182.

72209

5813 Baseline Road, residential, Ruben Carlo, 6:03 a.m. June 24, property value unknown.

8509 Scott Hamilton Dr., commercial, Double Quick Liquor, 8:51 a.m. June 24, property valued at $6,333.

3709 Christen Dr., residential, Joshua Barrs, 12:13 p.m. June 26, property valued at $10,002.

4716 Baseline Road, residential, Kashawnda Lynch, 2:34 p.m. June 27, property valued at $1,615.

72211

600 Hardin, residential, Wanda Morris, 8:11 p.m. June 23, property valued at $181.

72223

15515 Capitol Hill Blvd., residential, Daniel Davis, 9:48 a.m. June 26, property valued at $2,820.

North Little Rock

72114

2002 W. Short 17th St., residential, Dorothy Gaston, 7:13 p.m. June 16, property value unknown.

209 SA Jones Dr., residential, Kathleen Black, 2:30 p.m. June 16, property valued at $4,500.

2004 Flora St., residential, Patricia Nelson, 5 p.m. June 16, property valued at $1,333.

2420 Division St., residential, Jamie Shipp, 11:45 a.m. June 18, property valued at $3,200.

101 W. 22nd St., commercial, North Little Rock High School, 11:52 p.m. June 18, property value unknown.

4145 E. Broadway St., commercial, Cricket Wireless, 1:19 a.m. June 19, property value unknown.

1921 Main St., commercial, Smith Family Funeral/Deborah Oswalt, 9:45 a.m. June 19, property valued at $1,550.

1902 N. Poplar St., commercial, McKimmey Associates Realtors, 3:45 p.m. June 21, property valued at $1,700.

2500 N. Willow St., residential, Tommy Virgil, 9:16 p.m. June 23, property valued at $100.

1501 Parker St., residential, David Cochran, 5 a.m. June 24, property valued at $1,400.

116 Curtis Sykes Dr., commercial, Fun Wash Laundry Center, 8:35 a.m. June 26, property valued at $45.

1301 Main St., commercial, EPA Demolition, 3:30 p.m. June 26, property valued at $13,125.

2700 Pike Ave., residential, Ricky McDonald, 11:44 a.m. June 27, property valued at $25.

72116

4801 Somers Ave., commercial, Somers Street Church of Christ, 9:53 a.m. June 20, property valued at $788.

5711 Randolph Road, residential, Ellen Jones, 3:30 p.m. June 21, property valued at $132.

72117

232 Glenview Lane, commercial, AT&T, 7 p.m. June 23, property valued at $525.

72118

5900 Green Valley Ave., residemtial, Bill Wright, 12 a.m. June 17, property valued at $4,950.

6116 Crystal Hill Road, commercial, Phillips 66, 11:19 p.m. June 18, property value unknown.

1812 Broken Arrow Dr., residential, C'Maj Burton, 5 p.m. June 18, property valued at $500.

5900 Green Valley Drive, residential, Tammy Wright, 2 p.m. June 25, property valued at $2,275.

4227 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Burger King, 6 p.m. June 25, property valued at $1,800.

3724 Division St., residential, Christian Ingram, 9 p.m. June 27, property valued at $680.

5617 MacArthur Dr., commercial, Amoy Barber Shop, 4:30 p.m. June 27, property valued at $600.