Business people

Caritney Lyons has been promoted to the role of human resources manager by Hytrol Conveyor Co. Inc. for the company's Fort Smith location. Lyons has been with Hytrol for nearly two years. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

Daniel Decker, Board-certified urologist, has joined the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Team in Harrison. Decker graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and earned his medical degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.