Center Ridge was once a prosperous community





The history of Center Ridge, an unincorporated community in northeastern Conway County, spans and connects to some of the key developments in Arkansas history ... from the bitter division during the Civil War to the evolution of the rural economy of upland Arkansas – which developed from subsistence agriculture to row crops, animal husbandry, and more recently, natural gas extraction.

Archaeological excavations made prior to the construction of Brewer Lake, in central Conway County, indicate that American Indians occupied the area for thousands of years. The upland portion of Conway County was largely uninhabited by the late 1830s, when white settlers began to arrive. The first community in the area, about 4 miles west of present-day Center Ridge, was Lick Mountain.

Northern Conway County was sharply divided between Confederate and Union loyalties during the Civil War. Some men from the area joined the Tenth Arkansas Infantry, a Confederate regiment organized in the summer of 1861 at Springfield, then the county seat. In 1862, about 70 local Unionist men made their way to Batesville, where they joined the Union army as Company B of the First Arkansas Infantry Battalion.

During the last three years of the war, the region was ravaged by guerrilla conflict and feuding. During Reconstruction in 1868, some of the Unionists, now organized as the Republican Militia, battled former Confederates operating as the Ku Klux Klan. Families in the area remained sharply divided well into the 20th century.

Center Ridge was founded in 1878 when two settlers, Frank O. Stobaugh and L.D. Jones, built substantial houses, had a surveyor lay out the community and petitioned for a post office, which was received on March 7, 1879. The Stobaugh house/hotel still stands in Center Ridge. The community apparently took the name Center Ridge from a post office that had been established in 1867 on a ridge approximately five miles to the north.

Center Ridge grew rapidly in the 1880s. Methodists and Baptists built churches there, and Frank Stobaugh pastored a small congregation of the Christian church. By 1890, the community had approximately 250 residents, a school, four general stores, a drugstore, two hotels, a grist mill and a cotton gin. Two physicians, a shoemaker and a blacksmith/wagon maker practiced their crafts. The community had a Masonic lodge, a post of the Grand Army of the Republic, and a camp of the Sons of Union Veterans.

In the late 1870s and 1880s, a group of Italian immigrants settled two miles south of Center Ridge in an area that became known as Catholic Point. Settlers erected a Roman Catholic church in 1883. The parish acquired a resident priest in 1924 and, in 1929, a parochial school that operated until 1967. With differences in language, culture and religion from their Protestant neighbors, the Italians of Catholic Point formed a community within a community that remained for generations to come.

For a period in 1903 and 1904, the community had a four-page weekly newspaper, the Conway County Banner, published by Claude Snowden. It was the only newspaper known to have been published in Center Ridge.

In the 1920s, the local school consolidated with 10 small schools for white children in the area to form the Nemo Vista School. Children living in several Black settlements to the north and east of Center Ridge would later travel 20 miles south to attend school in Menifee.

The Nemo Vista school district eventually integrated, with the first Black graduate in 1968. From the early days, Center Ridge was the commercial center for the area's small farmers harvesting corn, cotton and timber. The drop in cotton prices during the Great Depression, combined with the drought of 1930-31, hit the community hard, and several residents moved to the Missouri boot­heel and to western states. By the 1940s, cotton practically disappeared from the fields as beef/dairy cattle and poultry production became the main forms of commercial agriculture in the area. Arkansas 9, which runs north-south through the community, was paved in 1952.

Starting in the early 2000s, natural gas production with the Fayetteville Shale reservoir became a dominant economic activity, with dozens of wells on the outskirts of Center Ridge bringing considerable traffic to the community's businesses.

One interesting tidbit: In 1962, musicians Merle Kilgore and Claude King wrote the song "Wolverton Mountain" (with King singing), about Kilgore's uncle Clifton Clowers, who lived on the northeastern part of Woolverton Mountain. For several weeks, the song topped the country charts and crossed over to pop charts; other singers, such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Nat "King" Cole and Bing Crosby, recorded the song in the 1960s. While the song faded from the charts and Clifton Clowers died in 1994 at the age of 102, Woolverton Mountain remains a scenic backdrop for the western view from Center Ridge. – Kenneth C. Barnes

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

The community of Center Ridge (Conway County); circa early 1900s (Courtesy of the Center Ridge Heritage Association)





