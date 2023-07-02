



Freedom From Religion

The Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation will be at the Bentonville Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. Stop by their booth and learn the importance of separation between religion and government and receive support for your non-belief issues and meet like-minded locals.

Information: ozarksffrf@gmail.com or ffrf.org.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 8 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Guests are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010, (479) 751-2489 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on July 8 at Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Walgreens at 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway Trail through the University of Arkansas campus and downtown.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers will meet at 4 p.m. July 11 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. The group is open to anyone of any age. The group promotes the lost art of letter writing through fun activities, discussion and community engagement.

Information: patkirby49@gmail.com.

Philanthropic Educational Organization

A Game Day will be hosted by the Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter DH to benefit women's scholarships from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, August 11 at Highlands United Methodist Church 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

The event will begin with a luncheon, followed by game play of bridge, canasta, mahjong and more, as well as surprise mystery bags. Cost is $48 per table of four.

Mail payment, along with your name, phone number, address, email, type of game and number of tables to P.E.O. Chapter DH 17 Parkridge Drive Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Information: Email any questions to Joyce O'Neil at andynjoyce@cox.net or call 479-644-0989.

The Bella Vista Photography club contest winners this month are: third place, Linda Ralston with White Rose; second place, Mickey Maggard Arlow with Goatsbeard with water drop; and first place is Dennis Evans with Milkweed. The challenge for the month of June was "Macro Photography." (Courtesy photos)



The Bella Vista Photography club contest winners this month are: third place, Linda Ralston with White Rose; second place, Mickey Maggard Arlow with Goatsbeard with water drop; and first place is Dennis Evans with Milkweed. The challenge for the month of June was "Macro Photography." (Courtesy photos)



The Bella Vista Photography club contest winners this month are: third place, Linda Ralston with White Rose; second place, Mickey Maggard Arlow with Goatsbeard with water drop; and first place is Dennis Evans with Milkweed. The challenge for the month of June was "Macro Photography." (Courtesy photos)



The Northside Rotary Club of Fayetteville named Marv Wiseman as the 2023 Dave Holenbeck Rotarian of the Year at their June 27 meeting. The club also held their annual Passing the Gavel ceremony in which the past presidents pass the gavel to the incoming president, Jeff Sparks. (Submitted Photos)



The Northside Rotary Club of Fayetteville named Marv Wiseman as the 2023 Dave Holenbeck Rotarian of the Year at their June 27 meeting. The club also held their annual Passing the Gavel ceremony in which the past presidents pass the gavel to the incoming president, Jeff Sparks. (Submitted Photos)





