Concerts-plus-fireworks to mark Independence Day





Communities across Arkansas will celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday. Many, if not most, events will feature fireworks.

Two of those celebrations will also incorporate performances by full symphony orchestras:

Pops on the River

The 39th Pops on the River marks the nation's independence Tuesday with a concert by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in the River Market/First Security Bank Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, and a post-concert fireworks display, presented by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The concert concludes a lineup of free family entertainment starting at 5 p.m. in the River Market District, along Clinton Avenue in downtown Little Rock.

"We are giving all military members, active, reserved or retired, who check in with us at the event a discount card that can be used at many of the food and drink vendors as a way of saying how much we appreciate what they do for us and our country," says Amanda Copley, marketing and events director at the Democrat-Gazette.

There will be giveaways for the first 100 military members to check in, including free reserved seating. All military personnel are asked to check in with their military ID at the Arkansas Democrat- Gazette booth in the River Market Pavilion, behind the Market Hall, also at 400 President Clinton Ave.

Sponsor Land Rover Little Rock will display vehicles, including its Defender model. Lost Forty will set up tents in the gated area, selling its Rockhound IPA, 2nd Rodeo Light Beer (made with Arkansas rice) and new Punchy Arkansas Hard Seltzer – Snow Cone Collection. There will be children's activities and games; food trucks will sell traditional (and not so traditional) fair food.

Performing on stage: Kemistri featuring Nicky Parrish at 6 p.m. and Rodney Block at 7. The orchestra, with Geoffrey Robson on the podium, starts up at 8:30; fireworks fire from the Main Street Bridge at approximately 9:20-9:30 p.m. Bridge access will close at 1 p.m. and reopen at 11 p.m.

Find a full schedule online at arkansasonline.com/pops. Admission is free; reserved seats, $15, are available. Take lawn chairs and blankets, but fireworks, food, drinks, coolers and pets will not be allowed in the park. Call (501) 378-3807.

'An American Salute'

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, with conductor Paul Haas, performs patriotic music for "Fireworks Spectacular – An American Salute," 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Gates open at 7; fireworks follow the concert. Advance tickets are $3-$25 plus fees; prices for lawn tickets increase the day of the show. Sponsor is the city of Rogers. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

People gather in Little Rock's Riverfront Park to watch the July 4 fireworks in 2022. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Colin Murphey)





