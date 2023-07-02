Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RIGHT TIME RIGHT PLACE

Cousin helped bridge gap for him to ask her out

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 3:01 a.m.
Jessica and Steven Anderson

Jessica Donahue was not up for horsing around in her volunteer position, but for Steven Anderson she broke the rules.

Jessica volunteered with a horse rescue organization that was run by Stephen's aunt, while she was in high school in Lonoke in 2009.

"The number one rule was 'don't date the volunteers,'" Jessica says.

Steven was shy, and he hung back and watched Jessica from afar.

"As much as I wanted to talk to her I just couldn't bring myself to do it," he says.

His cousin picked up on his crush and told Jessica how he felt about her.

Steven

Print Headline: Cousin helped bridge gap for him to ask her out

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT