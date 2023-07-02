Cousin helped bridge gap for him to ask her out

Jessica Donahue was not up for horsing around in her volunteer position, but for Steven Anderson she broke the rules.

Jessica volunteered with a horse rescue organization that was run by Stephen's aunt, while she was in high school in Lonoke in 2009.

"The number one rule was 'don't date the volunteers,'" Jessica says.

Steven was shy, and he hung back and watched Jessica from afar.

"As much as I wanted to talk to her I just couldn't bring myself to do it," he says.

His cousin picked up on his crush and told Jessica how he felt about her.

Steven