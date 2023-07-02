Criteriums highlight July’s area cycling calendar

With temperatures soaring and the Tour de France on TV for most of this month, it's a good time for a little lull in the cycling calendar.

July is traditionally when events start to tail off as athletes wrap up their first big block of spring/summer racing, vacations are being taken and the weather gets a little unbearable.

In the Natural State, though, a slow month or two means there are still several cycling events taking place.

Springdale is the place to be at the end of the month if it's criterium racing you're looking for.

The final round of the Natural State Criterium Series is set for July 26 downtown.

We touched on it last month, but this series continues to be impressive. Businesses downtown have really embraced the races and their donations, along with the rowdy crowd pitching in a few bucks here and there makes for some pretty hefty prizes for the racers.

The series advertises at least $1,000 in prime prizes per night. But on the second night of the series this past Wednesday, the gambler prime prize in the A-race was more than $1,000 all on its own thanks to fans and businesses throwing in extra money during the night.

A racer looking to hunt primes can easily come away with more prize money than the winner of the race if they prove successful in their hunt.

Not into money? How about a state championship jersey? There will be several on offer for the winners of the state criterium championships just a few days later on July 30 once again in downtown Springdale.

Racing will kick off at 8 a.m. with categories from juniors to pros. Championship races don't traditionally see the kinds of prizes available in other crits, but the big money thrown out at the Natural State Criterium Series isn't exactly traditional either.

Whether the prize money is there or not, the championships should provide quality entertainment for the state's cycling fans.

Before mixing it up on the streets of Springdale, though, the Arkansas Mountain Bike Championship Series makes it's annual stop in Rogers for the Battle for Townsend's Ridge on July 9 at Hobbs State Park.

This race will be the fourth stop on the series calendar and the last opportunity to catch some cross country mountain bike racing in the state until September, when the series resumes.

The second race of the Ozark Enduro Lite series is July 23 at Lake Atalanta in Rogers. These races are for enduro beginners or those looking to gain a little more experience and confidence in enduro.

The Bullfrog Valley Bike Bash down at Moore Outdoors in Dover has hopped onto the calendar for July 22. This gravel event features two route options. The first is a 53-mile route with nearly 6,000 feet of climbing. The second option is no slouch, either: climb Pilot Rock mountain and then turn around and come back. It's about 20 miles, but the climb is more than 2,000 feet of elevation.

Once you finish, though, there'll be food, camping, beer, music and the opportunity to float the river if you so desire.

Not a bad way to recover from a hard day out on the bike, if you ask me.