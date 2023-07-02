Directors discuss how 64.6 collaboration improves downtown Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- City directors are looking at the city's contract with 64.6 Downtown and how the partnership has improved northern Fort Smith.

64.6 Downtown defines itself on its website as a nonprofit group committed to creating vibrant spaces in downtown Fort Smith through business development, arts and culture, special events and projects and promoting attractive amenities as a means to accelerate the development of diverse commerce.

It said by awakening the cultural flair of the Fort Smith community, there's increased business and commerce, more jobs, enhanced wages, dynamic residential spaces and an assortment of leisure activities, amenities that yield a diverse and robust economy.

During the board's study session Tuesday, Executive Director Talicia Richardson said the city decided to work with 64.6 beginning in 2017 to create a plan to propel the downtown forward. She said the plan used existing project ideas for the city and became a working document focused on mobility, infrastructure and activating the riverfront.

Richardson noted the riverfront has grown in the last six years by the building of the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park, the opening of the U.S. Marshal's Museum, the construction of the new Community School of the Arts building, the recent location announcement of the Fort Kids Children's Museum.

"That's six years," Richardson said. "And what I always tell people is that sometimes with progress it is not recognized until we look back and then we look forward to acknowledge what is right in front of us today.

"Those are the opportunities that you may not have at your disposal, but having someone in this community that is a huge proponent for downtown, that works day and night to make sure that our community is well versed, that our business owners and property owners know who to call. That's what 64.6 represents."

Richardson said further down Riverfront Drive is John Bell Jr. Park inclusive playground, which has a ribbon-cutting slated for mid-July. She said that area could further be developed if the city decides to build an indoor sports facility next to the park.

City directors heard a feasibility study last summer about building a $31.2 million indoor sports facility, which is expected to have a $42.4 million annual economic output due to direct and indirect spending, according to Conventions Sports and Leisure International, a planning and consulting firm based in Minneapolis.

CSL's presentation states an indoor sports facility would address city opportunities and needs related to sports tourism or tournaments on the weekends, while also enhancing opportunities for local sports and recreation users during the week.

Its recommendation is to build a 120,000-square-foot facility with eight full-sized basketball courts or 16 full-sized volleyball courts, and synthetic turf for one indoor field.

They also suggested a minimum 35-foot ceiling so nets could drop down to separate court and turf spaces or also be used for batting cages, locker rooms and team rooms, fitness and wellness spaces, a walking track, play areas, a food court, performance and esports spaces and 900 parking spaces -- all on a site of at least 10 acres.

Richardson said the downtown has several mobility issues needing to be addressed, noting there is no pedestrian friendly way to walk from the Fort Smith Farmer's Market at Second Street and Garrison Avenue to the rest of downtown. She also referenced the truck traffic study done by engineering firm Halff Associates last summer where the public said they were concerned with safety issues along Garrison Avenue, particularly near the Arkansas River bridge, pedestrian crossings and vehicles running red lights downtown, and said the city could fix that through form-based codes and working with the state to improve roads.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton asked what the biggest obstacles to the farmer's market are, and how the city can improve it.

Richardson said it's the railroad tracks, which is a problem because it can't be fixed by putting in a sidewalk crossing. She said Fort Smith isn't the first community to have this challenge, and asked the city reach out to other cities to see what their solutions have been.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said those solutions are expensive, which is why the city hasn't done them.

"We can do everything we can with The Unexpected pop ups and murals, but until we have a beautiful walking experience for people that live in Fort Smith and visit Fort Smith from our trash cans, our dumpsters, our lighting, our natural surveillance, people will not feel comfortable with their walking experience," Richardson said.

Richardson said she often hears downtown Fort Smith has a parking problem, but that she sees it as more of a walking problem.

"People don't want to walk," she said. "But when you go to a Walmart Supercenter, do you have the ability when you need to get laundry detergent to drive up to the laundry aisle to get your detergent? Absolutely not. So why do we have that same expectation for our downtown?"

Richardson said the city can improve this by analyzing downtown's current parking garage and free parking lots, as well as considering mobile payments for parking meters so visitors don't have to remember to bring change.

Richardson said downtown Fort Smith has 28 bars and restaurant spaces, 21 retail establishments, 18 attractions or venues and 15 vacant storefronts. She said 64.6 is working to fill the vacancies downtown by negotiating rent with landlords, discussing possible pay-to-own options and ways to maximize the use of their upper floors.

Richardson said where downtown is lacking in infrastructure, the board's decisions could make or break a future development.

"I don't look at vacant buildings as ugh, another vacant building. I find the goodness in that building and hope to God that there's a developer out there that's willing to take that chance and a property owner that's willing to negotiate some for the greater good of downtown," Richardson said.

Richardson and the directors noted the challenges of filling those vacancies, as they do not want to pass an ordinance fining landlords for vacancies. They also discussed the public grievance of business hours being the same as a 9 to 5 job, making it hard for working people to shop downtown.

"The same people talking to me are saying why do we keep spending money downtown because owners will not do something to change their mind? We're not going to tell them what to do, but there's a point where you can only spend so much money in a business," at-large Director Kevin Settle said.

Ward 2 Director Andre Good said the investment into downtown helps it from becoming blighted and neglected, plus it creates economic opportunities and development.

Richardson said 64.6 doesn't have the authority to impose business hours, but can have conversations and encourage businesses to open longer. She said she created a proposal several years ago to have businesses open on the July Fourth before the mayor's firework celebration so people can shop downtown, but the business owners decided against it.

"Another city in a different state just took that proposal I created, they created that, they're in their third year of a concept that was created for Fort Smith," Richardson said.

"Also, let's keep in mind the work 64.6 is involved in, a lot of that has to do with retaining existing business," Mayor George McGill said. "Retention is very critical when you're trying to sell downtown Fort Smith. You can point to businesses that are successful and are thriving, and we're seeing more and more of that. That's why those vacancies are going down, and as the riverfront develops and grows, we're going to see a major impact on downtown."