EDITORIAL: Colorado rocky

At the zenith of the national protests in 2020, at least three dozen school districts across the United States kicked cops off campus. It was a foolish move. Nearly a dozen of those districts have backtracked on the policy, and have asked police back to school. Denver, Colo., is one of them.

Denver's school district was featured in The Wall Street Journal this past week. After multiple shootings on campus in the 2022-23 school year, which just ended, the school board recently voted 4-3 to put police officers back on campus.

Multiple school shootings.

A 4-3 vote.

You wonder what the three are thinking. Or if they are.

It's a simple equation. Fewer cops = more crime, including shootings. This isn't advanced placement stuff.

This also isn't a new debate. It was going on long before the George Floyd killing in Minnesota. Some people have a disregard for police, and sometimes they are elected to school boards. But having police patrol schools hasn't been a problem. Some police patrolling certain neighborhoods certainly have been. And the justice system is taking care of the bad apples (or beginning to).

The problem is violence at school. And police certainly curb that.

A wise editor once advised his editorial writers: Take on the opposition's strongest arguments, not their weakest. But we can't find the strong argument from these aginners.

According to The Journal, one Denver school board member said he wasn't concerned that teachers and principals would have problems with the police, but, "The Black kids that share my skin will be arrested. Those are the children I'm looking out for."

Goodness, but as a school board member, shouldn't he be looking out for all kids on every Denver campus? And their safety? Once again, we haven't heard of a widespread scourge of rogue police on school campuses. These officers, in fact, give students the opportunity to have friendly interactions with police as they patrol hallways. Which might be the only time some of these students see police in a light that isn't adversarial.

One of the aginners on the Denver school board "dismissed" school district data that showed that most students and staffs at the district's schools wanted the police back. She took to shouting at the last meeting: "I will continue to press back on systems and structures of oppression!"

Yes, but will she press back against school shooters? The police certainly can.

Those opposed to cops on campus say they don't want to turn their schools into prisons. We've heard that before, and Colorado had something to do with that, too: At a town called Columbine in 1999, two students shot up the local high school, killing 13 and then themselves. After that, we wrote editorials saying that schools should have cameras and fences and locked doors. And letters poured in, saying that such changes would "turn schools into prisons."

But try walking on a school campus today without being funneled to an office by the campus layout, or without being captured on camera, or without being slowed by a locked door--or without being challenged by a police officer. You'd probably have a fit. And rightfully so.

To the aginners, we'd ask: Do you agree that police should be allowed to patrol high school football stadiums on Friday nights? And if so, tell us why your child, or any child, should be protected from the crazies on Friday nights, but not on Tuesday mornings.

Slowly, oh so slowly, some school districts are beginning to reverse their no-police policies. Unfortunately, some students might pay for the slow walk. With their lives.