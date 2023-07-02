Education notebook

Elliott is honored by regional board

Joyce Elliott received a special leadership award at a Southern Regional Education Board meeting in June.

SREB President Stephen Pruitt presented the honor to a surprised Elliott, who is a former high school English teacher and a state legislator for two decades.

Pruitt said the award was in recognition of Elliott’s years of service on the SREB Executive Committee, including her service as vice chair during the transition of presidents in the late 2010s.

“Joyce has been an unwavering advocate for education and SREB during her time serving in the Arkansas Legislature,” Pruitt also aid. “She has been a great friend to SREB and me since I joined in 2018.

In her remarks,Elliott implored members to not only work hard but also encourage other lawmakers to commit to improving education throughout the South.

“We work so hard, as folks who are part of the education committee, to do everything we know to do to make sure our kids in the south have an opportunity to be prepared for the world,” Elliott told the gathering. “But, to do so, we must address underlying quality of life conditions outside of school that affect school success.” Elliott served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2001 to 2006 and in the Arkansas Senate from 2009 until December 2022.

LR district sees staff departures

The Little Rock School District saw some top-level administrators resign and retire recently.

Among them are Connie Green, the principal at Williams Magnet Elementary; Danny Fletcher, director of fine arts; Xavier Hodo, principal at Southwest High; and Ericka O’Neal-McCarroll, director of professional development.

Also leaving district employment are Eric Walker, the district’s in-house attorney; and Kevin Yarberry, the district’s director of maintenance and operations Other changes in the district include the promotion of Quantas Floyd from assistant principal to principal at Southwest High, and Pamela Smith from director of communications to executive director for communications and senior adviser.

Financial literacy program offered

Bank OZK is offering financial literacy education program to students at 19 Arkansas schools and their surrounding communities.

The students and schools are being provided free access to Banzai, an online program and content library that enables users to practice real-world finance from their their homes or classrooms using any internet-enabled device.

Students are introduced to managing a budget, saving for a goal and dealing with unexpected financial problems. Teachers are able to monitor and grade student progress remotely.

Other resources include articles, calculators and personalized coaching sessions to address topics such as completing tax forms and understanding health insurance. The resources are available at bankozk.teachbanzai.com/wellness.

The list of participating schools in Arkansas and elsewhere are here: bankozk.teachbanzai.com.

“A lack of financial literacy can lead to a lifetime of economic challenges,” Angela Hudson, director of community responsibility, said. “Fortunately, teaching kids to be good stewards of their money can be an easy and engaging experience through resources like Banzai that will pay off in dividends for the rest of their lives.”

Education freedom in award spotlight

A rka n sa s G ov. Sa ra h Huckabee Sanders and the governors of Iowa and Oklahoma have been selected to nominate 10 education providers in their states for the inaugural Yass Award for Education Freedom.

Nominated education providers are to be those who have demonstrated their commitment to education transformation and their capacity to grow, according to a news release about the award.

Each of the winners will receive a share of the new $5 million award to serve more students.

“Every child should be educated in a way that best meets his or her needs, and every educator should be free to deliver that education. We are proud to accelerate and help scale these efforts, ”said Janine Yass, the philanthropist who established The Yass Prize with her husband, Jeff Yass.

“These states were selected because they went from nearly zero to 100 in offering families the ability to use their state education dollars to make all educational decisions for their children,” said Jeanne Allen, director of The Yass Foundation for Education and Founder of the Center for Education Reform.

The Yass Prize will award up to five groups in each state for their capacity to be Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless (STOP).

Those not selected for a state award will remain in the pool for The Yass Prize national competition.

The Yass Award for Education Freedom winners will be announced Sept. 14.



