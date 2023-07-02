Elderly, disabled citizens get fans

America's Car-Mart of Pine Bluff gave back to the community Friday by delivering donated box fans for elderly and disabled citizens in Pine Bluff.

The business, located at 520 S. Blake St., partnered with Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas to help reach out to members of the community in need of staying cool this summer.

Car-Mart partners with the agency every year to help the elderly and disabled population in Pine Bluff, said Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency.

According to Mark Carlock, general manager, those who brought up to three box fans received $1,000 off their down payment on their vehicle.

"We usually get a really good response, and even if they do not buy a car, people will still come and donate their fans because they know that they are going to a good cause," Carlock said.

Members from America's Car-Mart and Area Agency assisted in loading and delivering fans to members of the community.

Lauren Bland, communications coordinator at Area Agency, helped coordinate routes for those delivering fans to make sure every fan went to a good cause.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.