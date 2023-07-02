Eovaldi picks up 10th win as Texas tops Houston

ARLINGTON, Texas -- That trio of Texas infielders and the switch-hitting catcher selected as starters for the All-Star Game might not be the only Rangers players going to Seattle later this month. Their top pitcher could be joining them there.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings to become the American League's second 10-game winner, and each of those four position players voted in by the fans had a hand in runs as the AL West-leading Rangers beat the second-place Houston Astros 5-2 on Saturday.

"I've seen him throughout my entire career. ... Just a lot of different ways to attack hitters righty and lefty. And it's hard to have an approach against him. And I know that from facing him," All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien said of Eovaldi. "It's been fun to play behind him because he works quick. He gets groundballs, gets out of innings with double plays. He gets strikeouts."

Eovaldi (10-3) struck out five and limited the Astros to two singles while working around a season-high four walks. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.64 with his fifth start this season when he didn't allow a run.

With a four-pitch mix, but using his slider more than he remembers in a long time, Eovaldi got 12 of his outs on nine groundballs, including three double plays.

"I feel like you have to set the tone by attacking the hitters, and I was able to do that from the first inning," Eovaldi said.

"They had us played right and [we] couldn't keep the ball off the ground. He was tough," Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. "He threw a good game, a real good game, against us."

Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and rookie third baseman Josh Jung each drove in a run. Catcher Jonah Heim had three hits and scored a run.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 6 (10) Tyler Wade slid into home with the winning run after second baseman Elvis Andrus misplayed a 10th-inning grounder, giving Oakland a victory over Chicago.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Rafael Devers hit his 20th home run, Justin Turner homered and scored three times as Boston spoiled Canada Day celebrations in Toronto.

TWINS 1, ORIOLES 0 Bailey Ober (5-4) allowed two hits over seven innings, Joey Gallo homered and Minnesota extended Baltimore's losing streak to a season-high four games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, MARLINS 0 Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies homered as part of a six-run first inning to lead Atlanta as Miami's Luis Arraez, the major league batting leader, saw his average dip to .388.

BREWERS 11, PIRATES 8 Corbin Burnes (6-5) carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run and Milwaukee survived a late rally to end Pittsburgh's four-game winning streak.

METS 4, GIANTS 1 Justin Verlander (3-4) pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks and slumping rookie Francisco Alvarez hit the first of three quick home runs that powered New York Mets past San Francisco.

PADRES 12, REDS 5 Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Manny Machado followed three pitches later with the first of his two home runs and San Diego stopped a six-game losing streak by beating Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 19, NATIONALS 4 Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBI, and Philadelphia scored its most runs in five years in winning for the sixth time in eight games and for the 12th time in 16.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 11, YANKEES 4 Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Luis Severino in a five-run third and Jack Flaherty (5-5) pitched six shutout innings as St. Louis beat New York in the opener of a doubleheader that was stopped for a total of 2 hours, 37 minutes due to rain.