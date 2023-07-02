Five questions with poet, singer-songwriter Marck Beggs





In my business, the ethical thing to do is disclose any prior relationships between writer and subject so that the reader can take these ties into consideration. So let me begin by saying that I don't remember how I first met Marck Beggs.

But I have known him for at least three decades. He has published pieces of mine in various journals he has edited. We've shared stages a couple of times at songwriter showcases. When my dog Audi threw her back out, he let me use a pet stroller of his for about six weeks.