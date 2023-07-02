Fixing collar, cuffs good way to keep treasured shirt

Q I have a very high quality, very cool Zanella shirt, but the collar is showing clear fraying. I think you once wrote that this can be repaired; is that possible? If so, can the same be done for cuffs?

A As your question suggests, we sometimes have a favorite item of clothing that no longer looks as good as it should, and we wish it could be restored. ­Often a man's favorite shirt will fray at the collar and get worn-looking, while everything else about the shirt is still in perfect condition. Collars take the most abuse because that's where the fold is repeatedly ironed, because when starch is used on collars it wears down the fabric, and also because a man's beard or stubble rubs the fabric and puts more strain on it there.