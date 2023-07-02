Fort Kids gets land donated to build children’s museum next to Marshals Museum

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Kids Children's Museum will be built next to the U.S. Marshal's Museum along Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith thanks to a recent land donation by the Westphal family.

The roughly 5.6-acre donation comes about one year after the museum board started searching for a site.

A children's museum is an educational and hands on institution. Its goal is to stimulate learning and curiosity in children, helping them to learn life skills and to develop through play.

The Fort Kids Children's Museum website says the focus of exhibits will include art and art exploration; science and technology; wellness and mindfulness practice; physical play and motor skills; and nature and environmental learning.

Board President Sarah Strom said the board always dreamed Fort Kids would be next to the Marshal's Museum.

"The Westphal family is doing so much down there with the donation of the land for the Community School of the Arts and the Marshal's Museum, we just kind of felt like Fort Kids would be a natural fit that would not only be just a great place based on the fact that downtown has so much history, but really the fact that all these places down on the riverfront can have kind of a symbiotic relationship," Strom said.

"Now it's not people coming to town and they just go to the Marshal's Museum, but now people can come in town and go to the Marshal's Museum and the riverfront, so it adds another attraction to the riverfront that we feel will really enhance our community."

Bennie Westphal said taking care of children is the most important part of contributing to a brighter future in Fort Smith and the surrounding area.

"My hope is that this gift will inspire others in our community to give to Fort Kids Children's Museum," Westphal said. "It is a worthy and much-needed component of a thriving Fort Smith."

Strom said the museum board has made a lot of progress over the last year, partnering with the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education's Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy programs to ensure the children's museum will have a universal design and visiting all 19 elementary schools in Fort Smith's School District to get feedback from the kids.

"The kids were so excited. They had the best ideas. Everything from a grocery store to a fire station to having a huge, electric orb in the middle of the children's museum where you can put your hands on it and the electricity comes through your hands," Strom said.

The board is working diligently to get the cost finalized before launching its capital campaign toward the end of summer, she said.

Ways to volunteer, donate or sign up for the mailing list and updates are available at the museum's website at fortkidschildrensmuseum.com.