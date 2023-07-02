Freedom-themed holidays are big responsibility reminders





Juneteenth and Independence Day are only 15 days apart. They're close enough together to put the concept of freedom at the forefront of my mind.

Juneteenth helps to celebrate the freedom of my previously enslaved ancestors. Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, is "the annual celebration of nationhood" and "commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress of July 4, 1776," according to Encyclopaedia Britannica's website.

That Black American slaves had to wait until long after 1776 for "independence" is indisputable. But both holidays serve as a reminder that freedom isn't free.