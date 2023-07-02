Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion/Let’s Talk

Freedom-themed holidays are big responsibility reminders

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:45 a.m.


Juneteenth and Independence Day are only 15 days apart. They're close enough together to put the concept of freedom at the forefront of my mind.

Juneteenth helps to celebrate the freedom of my previously enslaved ancestors. Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, is "the annual celebration of nationhood" and "commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress of July 4, 1776," according to Encyclopaedia Britannica's website.

That Black American slaves had to wait until long after 1776 for "independence" is indisputable. But both holidays serve as a reminder that freedom isn't free.

Print Headline: Freedom-themed holidays are big responsibility reminders

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT