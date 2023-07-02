French rioting continues after police killing of teen





PARIS -- Rioting and looting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest and forced the French president to cancel an important trip abroad.

France's Interior Ministry announced the new number of arrests around the country, where 45,000 police officers fanned out in a so-far unsuccessful bid to quell days of violence that were triggered after the teen's death Tuesday.

Despite an appeal to parents by President Emmanuel Macron to keep their children at home, street clashes between young protesters and police raged on. About 2,500 fires were set and stores were ransacked, according to authorities.

The violence in France was taking a toll on Macron's international commitments. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's office said Macron phoned Saturday to request a postponement of what would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years. The trip, supposed to officially start Monday, would have seen Macron travel to Berlin and two other German cities.





Macron's office said he spoke with Steinmeier and, "given the internal security situation, the president said he wishes to stay in France over the coming days."

Rituals to bid farewell to the teen, identified only as Nahel, who was killed in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, began Saturday with a viewing of the open coffin by family and friends.

Later, at the entrance to a cemetery on a quiet hill in Nanterre with central Paris in the distance, dozens of people from all walks of life stood along the road, waiting for the teen's body to arrive. Many of the mourners were from the Muslim community.

As the number of arrests continued to mount, the government suggested that the violence was beginning to lessen thanks to tougher security measures. Since the unrest began Tuesday night, police have made a total of 2,400 arrests -- more than half of those in the fourth night of violence.

Still, the damage was widespread, from Paris to Marseille and Lyon and even far away, in the French territories overseas, where a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet in French Guiana.

Hundreds of police and firefighters have been injured, including 79 overnight, but authorities haven't released injury counts for protesters.

France's national soccer team -- including international star Kylian Mbappe, an idol to many young people in the disadvantaged neighborhoods where the anger is rooted -- pleaded for an end to the violence.

"Many of us are from working-class neighborhoods, we too share this feeling of pain and sadness" over the killing of Nahel, the players said in a statement.

Nahel's mother, identified as Mounia M., told France 5 television that she was angry at the officer, but not at the police in general. "He saw a little Arab-looking kid, he wanted to take his life," she said.

"A police officer cannot take his gun and fire at our children, take our children's lives," she said.





Early Saturday, firefighters in Nanterre extinguished blazes set by protesters that left scorched remains of cars strewn across the streets. In the neighboring suburb Colombes, protesters overturned garbage bins and used them for makeshift barricades.

Looters during the evening broke into a gun shop and made off with weapons in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, police said.

Buildings and businesses were also vandalized in the eastern city of Lyon, police said.

In the face of the escalating crisis that hundreds of arrests and large police deployments have failed to quell, Macron held off on declaring a state of emergency, an option that was used in similar circumstances in 2005.

Instead, his government ratcheted up its law enforcement response with the mass deployment of police officers, including some who were called back from vacation.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin ordered a nationwide nighttime shutdown Friday of all public buses and trams. He also said he warned social networks not to allow themselves to be used as channels for calls to violence.

"They were very cooperative," Darmanin said, adding that French authorities were providing the platforms with information in hopes of cooperation identifying people inciting violence.

The police officer accused of killing Nahel was given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide. Preliminary charges mean investigating magistrates strongly suspect wrongdoing but need to investigate more before sending a case to trial. Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude that the officer's use of his weapon wasn't legally justified.

Information for this article was contributed by Jade le Deley, Claire Rush, Angela Charlton, Cara Anna and Geir Moulson of The Associated Press.









