From cleaning to rebuilding, summertime is prime time for workers to get Northwest Arkansas schools ready for another year

SPRINGDALE -- The yellow Caterpillar excavator clawed into the ground, then hoisted its bucket brimming with dirt.

Amid the afternoon heat Wednesday, the machine growled and dropped the haul in a dump truck, which beeped when full, before being driven away. It's not the first dump-truck deposit or the last as work continues to rebuild the gymnasium at George Elementary School.

The gym was destroyed in a March 2022 tornado, and constructing the replacement is one of myriad projects Northwest Arkansas school districts will tackle this summer.

The jobs include detailed cleaning of classrooms and school facilities, routine maintenance, remodels and state-mandated safety inspections.