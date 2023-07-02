Sections
From cleaning to rebuilding, summertime is prime time for workers to get Northwest Arkansas schools ready for another year

Summer is prime time for school projects by Al Gaspeny | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Construction is shown, Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Eastside Elementary School in Rogers. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- The yellow Caterpillar excavator clawed into the ground, then hoisted its bucket brimming with dirt.

Amid the afternoon heat Wednesday, the machine growled and dropped the haul in a dump truck, which beeped when full, before being driven away. It's not the first dump-truck deposit or the last as work continues to rebuild the gymnasium at George Elementary School.

The gym was destroyed in a March 2022 tornado, and constructing the replacement is one of myriad projects Northwest Arkansas school districts will tackle this summer.

The jobs include detailed cleaning of classrooms and school facilities, routine maintenance, remodels and state-mandated safety inspections.

Print Headline: Districts stay busy during break

