FYI Calendar: Movies continue at King Opera House in Van Buren

July 2 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Chyna Cat, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

July 3 (Monday)

"Driving Around Historical Fort Smith Scavenger Hunt" -- Find a church, a cemetery, two parks, a battlefield, a statue and an historic home in a quest created by the Fort Smith Public Library. Pick up the clue card at the Fort Smith Main Library. 783-0229.

Monday Night Trivia -- With Rham Cunningham, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 4 (Tuesday)

Greenwood Freedom Fest -- Starting with a 5K run at 7 a.m., music, free games, inflatables and more, Greenwood Town Square. Free.

Mayor's Fourth of July Celebration -- With music starting at 5 p.m. & fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Harry E. Kelley Park in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmith.org.

Fireworks -- 7 p.m., Field of Dreams, Van Buren. vanburen.org.

__

July 5 (Wednesday)

Wonderful Wednesday -- Builder's Choice Edition with LEGOS and more, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

__

July 6 (Thursday)

Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Movie Matinee -- "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Thursday Night Movies -- Action Movie Night with "Same Night Different Blue," "Blood on the Risers" and more, 7 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

__

July 7 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "Gun for Hire" (1942), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Craft Factory -- Gifts for kids to make, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

__

July 8 (Saturday)

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

RAM Saturday -- Op art, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Adult Crafts -- Koi fish, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

King Opera House Movies -- "Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hangin' Judge" with a meet-and-greet with filmmaker Larry Foley, 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts On Main and Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

__

July 9 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

July 10 (Monday)

Pizza Kid-chen -- Kids will make their own pizzas in this event co-hosted by Jim's Razorback Pizza & Bookish, 11 a.m., 3501 Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith. Free; tickets at eventbrite.com.

