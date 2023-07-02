FYI Calendar: New Art Ventures exhibits up at T2, Faulkner Center

July 2 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Chyna Cat, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Dead Horse Mountain Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 3 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Night -- "The LEGO Movie," 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Cold Dish" by Craig Johnson, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 4 (Tuesday)

Happy Independence Day!

__

July 5 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Spectacular -- Zoom with the Center for Aquatic Sciences, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Wild for Wednesday -- Papa Rap, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wonderful Wednesday -- Builder's Choice Edition with LEGOS and more, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews -- "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Rise of the Rocket Girls," 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 6 (Thursday)

Garden Magic: A Single-Day Camp -- For ages 5-8, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 6 or July 7, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org/events.

Artist Demo -- Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Movie Matinee -- "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception -- For "Chill," Fenix Arts' summer membership show, 5-8 p.m., Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Free. On show through Aug. 15. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Teen Movie Night -- "Wakanda Forever," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Thursday Night Movies -- Action Movie Night with "Same Night Different Blue," "Blood on the Risers" and more, 7 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 7 (Friday)

"Birdie and the Beanstalk" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Tickets required at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Friday Movies -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "Gun for Hire" (1942), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Summer Family Movies -- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Factory -- Gifts for kids to make, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Stroll the Atolls Festival -- In partnership with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Reception -- For Shabana Kauser's "Dupattas & Roses," 5-9 p.m., Art Collective Gallery in Rogers. Exhibit on show through July. Free. shabanakauserart.com.

Art By The Glass -- Communal painting with Erin Ashcraft, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 8 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- With Tommy Terrific's Magic, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle -- For needlecrafts, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Splash Bash -- Part of the "Summer in the City" series, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. All ages, $10. thejonescenter.net.

Opera in the Ozarks -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Adult Crafts -- Koi fish, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Adult Workshop -- Glass Mosaics with Cheri Bohn, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- Watercolors with Roseanne Kissee, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Tyrell Carlson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dessert Bar Crawl -- 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; bring a dessert to share cut into servings. rogersar.libcal.com.

Crafternoon -- Watercolor cards, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

King Opera House Movies -- "Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hangin' Judge" with a meet-and-greet with filmmaker Larry Foley, 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts On Main and Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Chadywampus -- Music, finger foods & art auction benefiting Chad Maupin (aka Big Bot), 6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. Check out Facebook events for more info.

Filmed By Bike Festival -- Hosted by Pedal It Forward, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $17. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 9 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Moriah Bailey, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

On Show

"Faces of Figment" -- A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

"Hang" -- With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), opening reception 6 p.m. July 13, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Open through Aug. 20. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

"Constructions, Carvings, & Curiosities" -- A new Art Ventures exhibition by artist Frank Goff, through July 21, Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Diego Rivera's America" -- Envisioning America from both the U.S. and Mexico, through July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Flagged for Discussion" -- A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

"Faces of Figment" — A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

