Holiday fireworks in Arkansas are a family tradition and a family business

For eight weeks a year, four in midsummer and four over the holiday season, a collection of family outfits sells long-anticipated orders of fireworks to Arkansans from every corner of society. The overwhelming majority of sales happen in the weeks preceding Independence Day.

Economically, fireworks are a nonexcludable, nonrival public good. They can be seen by multiple people, and more people seeing them does not decrease their value, in the same way of fresh air or a national defense network. Not everyone likes them, of course -- their noise causes yearly issues for some war veterans and many dog-owners -- but there's a reason they have become a universal feature of human celebrations.

Aside from their noise, there is something almost Zen about fireworks' transient beauty. So, too, are they abstractly dualistic. Colorful sparks and explosions motivate a lot of purchases, but so do the whistles, cracks and booms they make. Rare is the object so aloof yet flamboyant, so simultaneously drenched in ooh-aah aesthetics and primal id.

For as much as their use here epitomizes the celebration of America, just as they factor into most nations' national day festivities, the vast majority of this country's fireworks come from China, shipped across the Pacific on freighters then distributed to wholesalers via rail.

The domestic industry got wiped out after China and the U.S. normalized relations, and, of course, fireworks were invented in China. What goes around comes around: last August, the Department of Defense announced a $3.5 million investment to get a Minden, La., factory to manufacture black powder for weapons and pyrotechnics again.

But who thinks about geopolitics or the psychology of beauty and things that explode amid the beauty and nostalgia-yielding pathos of a display on a summer's night?

The (perhaps appropriately) transient selling and shoot-off seasons and typical requirements to set up shop outside municipal lines notwithstanding, Arkansas has pretty libertarian fireworks laws: no state restrictions on the kinds sold, and for sale for everyone 12 and up. (Little Rock, of course, is one of many places in Arkansas that have made personal fireworks use a violation of city code.)

"You don't get very many moments in life where you have the opportunity to look forward to something, and you sort of live in the moment when it's actually happening," said Darren Irby of Torpedo Joe's, outside of Little Rock on Pritchard Mill Road on Saturday.

"And then it's over in a pretty brief amount of time, and you've got the anticipation for another year for it to happen again. I think the idea of just celebrating joy, something of beauty, something aspirational, because it's in the sky and it's big and communal."

The selling season even broadly parallels the contours of a display: the wait for it to start, the anticipation for them to explode after ignition, a full flowering, and then it's over.

"Fireworks are the great equalizer," Irby said. "Everybody can participate in the joyfulness and celebratory nature of it."

Just as shooting off Fourth of July fireworks is typically done with company -- say, after a family barbecue -- Arkansas fireworks are predominantly sold at family businesses, housed in nondescript standalone buildings or roadside tents. Dozens of family members and friends work at Torpedo Joe's.

Tom Daniel Jr. has owned Arnold Fireworks, just outside of North Little Rock's city limits on MacArthur Drive, for 30 years, and his family has been in the business for 60.

Daniel said the fireworks industry can operate with a 100%-plus profit margin. Customers have pretty strong loyalty to individual businesses; store owners have seen kids enter the store in strollers before driving to the store 16 years later.

But as in many industries, the past few years have been uneven for pyrotechnics.

"When covid hit, there was a huge stoppage of everything. And the industry is just now overcoming that," said Torpedo Joe's owner Brian Jansen.

The Chinese lockdowns and new industrial safety standards further clogged their export. The 2021 supply chain disruptions that caused fireworks to sit in anchored freighters waiting for room to open up in California ports have decreased, easing a inflationary jump in shipping prices. Even now, supply shortages in China for fuses and pyrotechnic colorant are causing issues. But nevertheless, Jansen said people are getting much more for their money this year.

And as Daniel pointed out, purchasing fireworks is a deliberate allocation from many household budgets.

"It's a one-time-a-year event, like Christmas or whatever," he said. "It's a family event. They're celebrating our Independence Day, and they're going to buy their barbecue, their alcohol and their fireworks. They will spend their paycheck on fireworks, this one time a year."

"Every walk of life comes in here," he said. "I've seen it my whole life."