Colin Brunt of the Brighton Fire Rescue District called it a "godsend from the kid with the drone" after a teenager in the Colorado town sent his device soaring to check out floodwaters and spotted a sinkhole with an upside-down Jeep, leading to the dramatic rescue of a couple in their 60s.

Kurt Daims of Brattleboro Common Sense in Vermont suggested it might "stem the tide of youth moving out of town" as 16- and 17-year-olds won the right to vote in local elections and serve on the selectboard with the passage of a charter change.

Ryan Lutz of Orange, Calif., said Colosseum guards in Rome had failed to show interest in his video footage, so he posted it on social media, and now Italian police suspect a tourist from Britain is the one who carved graffiti on the ancient amphitheater.

Kouri Richins, the Utah woman who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death, only to be accused of his fatal poisoning, now faces a lawsuit filed by the man's sister accusing her of financial misdeeds surrounding the death.

Carlishia Hood of Chicago, accused of telling her 14-year-old son to shoot a man amid an altercation at a fast-food restaurant, sued the city and the arresting officers a day after murder charges were dropped.

Shamar Leggette is sought by New York City police who've nabbed two suspects and say he's the third man identified in the holdup of Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife in the middle of a Sunday sermon at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry.

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, hailed "the green light from the federal government" for a plan to charge hefty tolls to drive into the busiest parts of Manhattan in an effort to reduce traffic, improve the air and raise money for the transit system.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, called it a simple, "low-hanging fruit" pathway to build students' emotional skills and address a youth mental health crisis as he announced that public schools will offer two to five minutes of mindful breathing work each day.

Michael Williams, a Connecticut official, said "the safety of the youth was maintained" thanks to the "courageous and outstanding efforts" of the adults chaperoning kids at Selden Neck State Park when a bobcat attacked one of the older campers as he slept in a hammock.