WYNNE-WIN SITUATION

In twister’s ruin, winds of change

Teen’s decision clouded by storm by Ainsley Platt | Today at 5:11 a.m.
Mariah Dixon, a rising senior at Wynne High School, stands for a portrait near the site of the former Wynne High school. The building was destroyed in the March 31 tornado. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

WYNNE -- Seventeen-year-old Mariah Dixon, a rising senior in Wynne and self-described busybody, does it all.

She has a 3.8 GPA (she's aiming to raise it to a 4.0 by the time she graduates), and is an All-American cheerleader and her cheer team's captain, yearbook editor, and member of her high school's Junior Progressive Club and the National Honor Society. That's not taking into account all of her former extracurriculars -- she used to do broadcast, student council and the girls soccer team.

Dixon greets others with a hug, her colorful nails standing in contrast with her professional dress.

